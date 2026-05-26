31YO Dodgers Star Pays the Price as Kike Hernandez Makes MLB Return

The Dodgers officially activated Kiké Hernández from the injury list on Sunday. But to make room for the veteran, Los Angeles had to move one piece from the current setup. While many expected it would be the struggling rookie Hyeseong Kim who would face the axe, the franchise announced a demotion for utilityman, 31-year-old Santiago Espinal.

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“The Dodgers reinstated IF/OF Kiké Hernández from the injured list and designated IF/OF Santiago Espinal for assignment,” the Los Angeles Dodgers posted on their official social media account.

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Enrique Hernández was suffering from some discomfort in his non-throwing arm during mid-2025. He aggravated it through a slide during a game against the Guardians and had a complete muscle tear of the left extensor tendon. But he managed to play through the pain and helped the Dodgers to defend the World Series. Hernández underwent surgery on November 12 and was placed on a 60-day IL this February. The 34-year-old completed his 20-day rehab assignment on May 24 and was called up the very next day.

He will start at third base in place of the injured Max Muncy and will bat ninth in the order. Muncy injured his right wrist when a pitch hit him during the Dodgers’ 5-1 loss to Milwaukee this past Friday. He has missed two games since.

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LA insider Doug McKain had earlier reported that the Dodgers would have to send either Kim or Espinal to the minors to bring Hernández back. Both of these players have disappointing numbers.

Hyeseong Kim has a .255 AVG with just 1 HR and 10 RBIs this season. He struck out 17 times over 56 at-bats this month. And he has connected only 12 times during the same period.

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Santiago Espinal has a slightly worse figure with a .220 batting average and a .604 OPS. The 31-year-old also managed just 1 HR but recorded only 4 RBIs. Espinal went 9-for-41 this season. Given these numbers, Kim was a safer option for the Dodgers to keep in the majors. But that wasn’t the only criterion when the front office made the decision.

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Espinal becomes casualty of Dodgers’ long-term vision

Kiké Hernández signed a 1-year, $4.5 million extension with the Dodgers in February. It was pretty obvious that he would reclaim a spot on the active roster when they signed that deal. Plus, Kiké is a beloved clubhouse figure who worked through pain and discomfort almost the entire season to help the franchise claim a repeat championship. He had a .250 AVG and 9 runs, including a homer in the last postseason.

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That’s why most people were certain someone had to go down the minors when Hernández completes his rehab. The Dodgers’ infield is crowded with players like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Miguel Rojas alongside Tommy Edman.

Edman starts his rehab on May 26 after recovering from offseason surgery on his right ankle. The rest, excluding Betts, have better stats than Kim and Espinal. Mookie Betts has a .171 batting average, but he has still managed 4 HRs so far. That’s why the insider named the two as odd men out.

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However, one major issue was that both Hernández and Espinal are right-handed batters who play third base. That’s what made Santiago the redundant piece at the end. But this move indicates that the franchise still puts some faith in Kim. And he might be a part of the Dodgers’ long-term plans rather than a temporary experiment.

Hyeseong Kim now has a clearer opportunity to play through his struggles and prove his worth. Meanwhile, the fans will have to wait and see what 3x World Series winner Kiké Hernández has to offer following his return.