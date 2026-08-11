33YO Former White Sox Star Calls Time on MLB Career as Fans Recall Fight That Changed Everything

Tim Anderson knew he had done it as soon as he made contact with Yankees southpaw Zack Britton’s throw on August 12, 2021. His two-run homer in the ninth inning lifted the Chicago White Sox to victory over the New York Yankees. But a career whose defining moment could have been the walk-off home run in the inaugural Field of Dreams game would instead be remembered for an in-game fight that saw TA7 knocked to the ground. The fight became one of the most defining moments of his career, and Anderson cannot escape it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Tim Anderson announces he is retiring after 10 MLB seasons,” B/R Walk-off reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centerpiece of the Chicago White Sox’s ‘Change the Game’ campaign, shortstop Tim Anderson’s MLB career came to a close over a Zoom call on Monday. After spending a decade in the big leagues, Anderson has revealed that the game at present brings him too much pain to continue.

“As you can see, the game [brought] a lot of good moments,” Anderson told the reporters, per The Athletic. “But it also [brought] a lot of pain. It gives me anxiety just even … talking about baseball. I’m sweating now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to be as open as I can. The game brought a lot of pain, a lot of great moments, but just throughout playing, it definitely was a lot of dark moments.”

The Chicago White Sox drafted Anderson as their number 17 pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of East Central Community College in Mississippi. He debuted with the team in 2016 and spent the first eight seasons of his career in Chicago. After winning the batting title in 2019 with a .335 BA, Anderson became the face of the White Sox’s rebuild. He brought a youthful flair to the team. However, during his MLB career, the 33-year-old has experienced his fair share of pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Anderson played a full season despite being heartbroken after his close friend was sh-t dead in Alabama. He has also spoken about having a child out of wedlock and going through therapy with his wife, Bria, on a 2023 podcast.

However, despite the difficult moments, Anderson’s campaign in Chicago was successful. He helped the team secure its first division title in 2021 since 2008. In the previous pandemic-shortened season, the White Sox made it to the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson also became an All-Star twice with the White Sox, starting as the AL shortstop in 2022. However, a groin injury limited him to only 79 games. He was hitting .301 that season. After 2022, Anderson’s production never became the same, and then came the fateful day in 2023.

On August 5, 2023, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians slid headfirst into second base for a double. He felt a heavy tag from Anderson and took exception, sparking a heated argument. The exchange then quickly escalated, causing the two to drop their gloves and square off in boxing style. Both players threw punches, with Anderson getting knocked down. It became one of the defining moments of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the following year, the White Sox parted ways with Anderson, who signed with the Miami Marlins. Plagued by injuries, he only played 65 games that year. Anderson last played in 2025 for the Los Angeles Angels before they released him in May.

Anderson walks away from Major League Baseball with a career hitting average of .276, 98 homers, 350 RBIs and a .714 OPS. As the news of his retirement broke, fans recalled his time as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans recall Anderson’s career-altering fight post-retirement

When the news of Anderson’s retirement broke, one fan wrote, “I’d say thanks for the memories, but Tim Anderson probably doesnt have many after Jose Ramirez gave him the 1 hitter quitter.”

“Crazy fact: Tim Anderson never hit a HR again after getting punched by Jose Ramirez,” wrote another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the famous five, a user joked, “Maybe he’ll pursue a boxing career.”

While another remembered his unforgettable walk-off homer.

“Say what you want. I will NEVER forget where I was when he hit that walk-off homer at the Field of Dreams game,” wrote the fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wtf happend to him. He was supposed to be the prototype modern SS, the new face of the White Sox. Damn dude,” remarked a fan.