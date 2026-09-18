33YO MLB Pro Fights Back Tears as White Sox Honor Him During Emotional Retirement Ceremony

“Was I a good player? I think I was a great player throughout my era”— and for most of that era, Tim Anderson was sporting the Southside jersey. TA7’s exceptional journey with the Chicago White Sox came full circle on Thursday night, as his former team honored the 33-year-old with a farewell he deserved. A month after Anderson announced his retirement over a ZOOM call, the former White Sox star was in tears watching his tribute video play on the jumbotron at Guaranteed Rate Field.

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Posting a video of TA7 with his family, White Sox on CHSN wrote on X, “An emotional Tim Anderson after watching his tribute video from the White Sox.”

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Tim Anderson dominated Major League Baseball for a decade, playing 8 of those years for the Chicago White Sox. When he walked away, he had recorded a career slash line of .276/.307/.407 with 98 homers, 350 RBIs, and a .714 OPS in 991 games. But mere numbers don’t tell the story behind TA7’s journey, characterised by high highs and low lows.

Back in 2013, Anderson was drafted out of East Central Community College in Mississippi. He was the White Sox’s number 13 pick in the MLB Draft. It marked the beginning of a battle for the person who once liked basketball better than baseball.

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After 3 years, Anderson debuted with the White Sox in 2016 and lit the league on fire with his electric bat. He finished seventh in American League Rookie of the Year voting, with a .283/.306/.432 slash line. Anderson also won the batting title in 2019 with a .335 BA. He was the third player to achieve this feat in franchise history and the first since Hall of Famer Frank Thomas in 1997. Anderson became the face of the White Sox’s rebuild.

He helped the team secure its first division title in 2021 since 2008. Anderson also became an All-Star twice while playing for Chicago. He also hit the walk-off homer against the Yankees in the inaugural Field of Dreams game. But it was not all smooth sailing; TA7 experienced his fair share of hardship, ranging from mental to physical challenges.

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During his years as a White Sox player, Anderson had to play through the death of his close friend, who was sh-t in Alabama. In a 2023 podcast, Anderson also revealed how having a child out of wedlock with his now-wife, Bria, weighed on them. They both went through therapy as well.

Anderson struggled in the field as well, with multiple injuries hampering him. After batting .310 during the 2022 season, his production declined. Perhaps Anderson reached his lowest point in the next season, when he fought José Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians. Ramirez took exception to a heavy tag he felt when he slid headfirst to second base. The two players dropped their gloves and threw punches, with Anderson getting knocked down, ensuing a brawl that lasted 14 minutes. He was handed a 6-game suspension.

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After the White Sox, Anderson attempted to revive his career at the Miami Marlins (2024) and the Los Angeles Angels (2025). But he never regained his form. Anderson was hitting .205 when he last played.

Last year, when he opened the season in Chicago with the Angels, Rate Field welcomed Anderson with a warm ovation. However, Thursday’s pregame celebration before the White Sox take on the Tigers is much more meaningful.

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“I was there with the Angels, but it didn’t feel right,” said Anderson, per MLB.com. “Being on the other side, it just didn’t feel right.”

“They also don’t do this type of stuff for everybody. I’m understanding what’s going on. I’m going to soak it all in and I’m excited to be back on the South Side for sure. It’s definitely cool.”

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Anderson also brought quite the party to Chicago. He was accompanied by his wife and four kids, his parents, and his brother and his kids. TA7 threw the ceremonial first pitch with his loved ones in a place he holds dear. A fitting end to a great career. Former White Sox announcer Jason Bennetti had the perfect words to describe Anderson’s journey.

“He feels like the story of why Major League Baseball players try to get what they can get when they can get it, because it happens so fast,” said Bennetti. “His story is some of the brightest lightning in the largest bottle for a time. And then suddenly it’s gone.”

As TA7 formally closes the chapter of playing professional baseball, he has plenty of things to explore next.

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Tim Anderson’s next plans

Family is the first priority in Tim Anderson’s life post-retirement. He spends his days carpooling his kids and having quiet lunches with his wife, Bria. Apart from family, Anderson is also exploring entrepreneurship. He is focused on running a food truck and is working on a clothing line tied to his signature jersey number 7.

But retiring from baseball does not mean he will completely cut his ties with the sport. With his friend and former player Niko Goodrum, Anderson is planning to launch a youth baseball initiative in the future.

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“Just continue to keep doing work and having an impact in the community and having an impact on the people around me,” said Anderson during the pregame press conference on Thursday, per MLB.com.

“For me, yeah. It’s closing the door the way I wanted to, and nobody else. But the ultimate goal is for me to be happy. And I’m happy….I’m at peace.”

Announcing his retirement on August 10, Anderson had revealed that baseball brought him pain and anxiety. As he moves forward to the next chapter in his life, Anderson can hopefully make his peace with the sport now.