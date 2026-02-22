30YO Star Publicly Puts Blue Jays Clubhouse on Notice After Losing $5.75M Battle

Not everyone is going to be Tarik Skubal in 2026 when it comes to winning arbitration cases. At least, the Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher will now have to settle for what the franchise offered. But that does not mean he is happy; the star pitcher is quite vocal about it.

After losing his arbitration battle to the Blue Jays, Eric Lauer had to settle for the franchise-offered $4.4 million. He went to the arbitration court, challenging the team’s offer and demanding $5.75 million instead.

Following his loss, the 30-year-old LHP made his disappointment known publicly. The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon and sports broadcaster Hazel Mae reported that Lauer said it was last year’s reliever duties that cost him his arbitration case.

Lauer basically put the Blue Jays’ clubhouse on notice, saying, “The whole bouncing back and forth thing last year kind of hurt me in the long run, not physically, but you know, my standing. So I’d really like to perform and do what I did last year, show that I can start and hopefully maintain starting.” Lauer added, “The fact that I ended last year in the bullpen was probably what lost me my case.”

Eric Lauer started the 2025 season after his return from the KBO league for the Blue Jays. Lauer handled a transition from the rotation to the bullpen while posting an ERA of 3.18 in 28 games, out of which he started 15.

Lauer would enter the free agency market at the end of this season, and entering it as a starter or a long reliever will mean different things for his future. Lauer, however, prefers his role as a starter, and he would like to stick to it. With Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Trey Yesavage featuring in Toronto’s starting rotation, Lauer’s spot as a starter is still uncertain.

Hazel Mae on X wrote, “Eric Lauer was ‘pretty disappointed’ he lost his arbitration case, especially because his camp was willing to negotiate a ‘reasonable offer.’ He told me finishing the year as a middle reliever likely worked against him, regardless of how it was framed to him.”

Lauer, per Mae, is “laser focused” on securing a spot on the rotation this year.

In the Blue Jays’ World Series run last season, Lauer had delivered an incredible scoreless 4 2/3 innings in Game 3. This year, too, Lauer plans to deliver some valuable innings for the Blue Jays. But it remains to be seen how manager John Schneider employs him in the upcoming season.

Blue Jays face the Phillies, Lauer gets the start

In their first Grapefruit League game, the Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 at the TD Ballpark. With a team that was rebuilt over the offseason, the first game since the World Series went in Toronto’s favor.

Dalton Varsho featured as the designated hitter, scoring a home run in the fifth inning. Sean Keys also took it upon himself to score a two-run shot for the Blue Jays in the sixth inning.

Eric Lauer also got his chance to play as a starting pitcher against the Phillies.

Lauer revealed to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi that he was suffering from what he dubbed “restless leg syndrome” during pitching.

Though Lauer got his turn to start in the Grapefruit League, how he will factor in the regular season games remains to be decided.