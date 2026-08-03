“This Hurts”: Fans Turn Emotional After Blue Jays Bid Heartfelt Farewell to Kevin Gausman

The Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation will never be the same. They will finish the season without their Opening Day starter, Kevin Gausman, on the roster. With the Blue Jays sitting at the bottom of the AL East at 52-60 and more than two-thirds of the season in the books, a trade-deadline sell-off was the predictable path. Now, as Gausman heads to his new clubhouse in Chicago, the Blue Jays are left with nothing but gratitude for the veteran.

“From the minute you became a Blue Jay, you embraced this city and this country as if it were your own,” the Blue Jays wrote on their official X handle. “Thank you, Gausy, for all that you’ve meant to this team, to this community, to our clubhouse, and to this fanbase.”

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Kevin Gausman was in the walk year of his 5-year, $110 million contract. Before the trade window closed at 6 PM ET Monday, the Blue Jays traded Gausman to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a pair of prospects: shortstop Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman. As the news of the trade broke, Toronto fans poured out on X, expressing their love for the veteran starter. The Blue Jays also posted a video compilation of Gausman representing the team over the last five seasons.

Before his last start for the Blue Jays on August 1, Gausman, too, had an emotional message for the team, fans, and the country.

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“I think of myself as a Blue Jay,” Gausman said, per Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X. “It’s the most consistent team I’ve been on. I hope [fans] realize that I’ve embraced not just the team, but the country. I really love this city and everything that it stands for. The best decision I’ve ever made is to come here.”

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In his fifth season with the franchise, the 35-year-old starter has faced some trouble on the mound. He held a 5-10 record with a 4.38 ERA across 127.1 innings in 23 starts this season. In his last home start against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre, Gausman delivered a win for the Blue Jays. He threw 5.2 innings, allowing only 1 run on 9 hits.

A workhorse starter like Gausman can help stabilize the Cubs’ rotation, which has been decimated by injuries throughout the season. Furthermore, the Cubs are firmly in the postseason race, ranking second in the NL Central. They can give Gausman a shot at reaching another World Series.

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As Gausman leaves Toronto, manager John Schneider had only words of praise for him:

“Kevin will go down as one of the best free agent signings the organization has made. He’s a model of consistency; he’s professional, he’s a great teammate, and he’s low maintenance. He’s everything that you could ask for.”

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Meanwhile, fans have also expressed how much they will miss seeing Gausman in a Blue Jays jersey.

Toronto fans react to Kevin Gausman trade

“Some guys were meant to be Blue Jays forever. Kevin Gausman was one of those guys. This hurts,” wrote one emotional fan on X.

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Kevin Gausman spent five years in Toronto and accepted the city as if it were his own. He holds a 53-51 record across 148 games, with a 3.62 ERA and 920 strikeouts.

“I hope Gausman wins the World Series this year, I’ll be cheering! He’ll always be a Blue Jays,” wrote another.

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Despite their multiple pitching injuries, the Chicago Cubs are making a strong playoff push this season. They hold a 63-49 record and are the top spot holders of the NL Wild Card. The Cubs can give Gausman a chance to win the World Series this year.

Not only admiring fans, his now-former teammates also did not hesitate to show their appreciation for Gausman. The Blue Jays’ outfielder Myles Straw kept it simple by calling him a G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) via a goat emoji.

One user wrote, “So don’t f*** around in the offseason. When Bo opts out, bring him back. Sign Skubal and bring back Gausman. Skubal, Cease, Yesavage, Gausman and Berrios? That is a rotation that will win you games!”

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Last offseason, Bo Bichette left the Blue Jays to join the New York Mets on a three-year, $126 million contract. However, he has opt-out options in 2027 and 2028. The fan wants the Blue Jays to bring him back in case he opts out, considering his rough season (.254 BA) in Queens. Furthermore, at the end of this season, Tarik Skubal and Gausman will both again become free agents. Toronto fans want to see them at Rogers Centre, but the possibility of such a circumstance is not as high as they would have liked.

Multiple fans kept it simple but equally emotional, wishing Gausman success in the future. One fan wrote, “Kevin is a great player; success is definitely going to follow him to his new team,” as another commented, “Still cannot believe we had the pleasure of having Kevin pitch and represent our team. All the best to the Gausmans!!!!”

These reactions show that wherever Gausman goes, he will always have the love of the Blue Jays fans following him.