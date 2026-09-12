“This is for You”: 23-Year-Old MLB Pro Imitates Iconic LeBron James Celebration After Sending Tampa Bay Rays to the Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers had heard it from the iconic LeBron James. Now it was time for the Tampa Bay Rays to hear it from their own 23-year-old star. On Friday, Junior Caminero homered his way into the postseason, helping his team clinch a playoff berth. After finishing second-to-last in the AL East for the past two seasons, the Tampa Bay Rays became the first MLB team to make it to the playoffs in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rays won 3-1 over the Houston Astros on Friday. It was a pitcher’s duel as right-handers Drew Rasmussen and Ethan Pecko faced off on the mound. The game was knotted at 1 until the bottom of the ninth. Then came Caminero, with one out and Jonathan Aranda on second. The young third baseman took just one pitch to send Tampa fans into a frenzy. Facing Bryan Abreu on the mound, Caminero launched the two-run, walk-off shot to secure their postseason berth. After the game, Caminero took inspiration from an iconic quote to celebrate with the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tampa, this is for you!” Caminero said postgame, per Talkin’ Baseball on X.

Caminero’s celebration echoed basketball star LeBron James’ celebration with the Cavaliers. After winning the 2016 NBA Finals, James famously said, “Cleveland, this is for you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Rays’ 3-1 victory at Tropicana Field, both teams remained scoreless until Rasmussen allowed a run to slip. In the fourth inning, the veteran RHP loaded the bases after allowing a double and a single in consecutive at-bats. In the next at-bat, Yainer Diaz grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Isaac Paredes for the first run of the game.

Despite the Astros breaking through first, the Rays immediately made up for the deficit as Victor Mesa Jr. hit a solo shot to tie the score. The game then remained tied at 1 until Caminero Jr.’s walk-off homer, which was his 40th homer of the season. As of now, he is batting .279 with 95 RBIs this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We haven’t made the postseason the last two years, but it feels great to be back,” Caminero told MLB.com postgame. “It’s just such a great feeling. This group is so special.”

After securing the postseason berth, President of baseball operations Erik Neander recalled how he believed that the 2026 Rays would make it to the playoffs despite previous years’ disappointments. Neander had also given a pre-season speech in St. Louis before the Rays’ Opening Day game against the Cardinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They might have thought I was an idiot, but we did have a genuine belief that this team was a lot tighter with the other four [AL East] teams than certainly the public had it,” Neander said, per MLB.com. “No matter what happens from here, they’ve proven that to be correct.”

As the Rays celebrated their playoff berth by popping bottles, spraying beer, and dancing around the clubhouse, Kevin Cash took a moment to recall Neander’s preseason belief in the team. The manager then praised his players for turning that belief into reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very excited. Very impressed and proud and encouraged with this group. It’s been pretty consistent all season long how special we thought this group was, and they’ve just gone out on the field, night after night, and backed it up,” Cash said. “The guys are pumped in there, rightfully so. We’re in. I think they all acknowledge we want to continue this, but we’re going to celebrate the heck out of it tonight.”

The AL-leading Rays will now look to clinch the AL East title for the first time since 2021. Their aim will now be to hold off the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox for the division title. The Yankees are only three games behind the Rays in the AL East. The club is set to play a four-game set against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the final week of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, the Tampa Bay Rays have undergone an incredible transformation, as they hold an 88–59 record. They will look to enjoy a deep postseason run after being eliminated early in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, tonight, Rays loyalists have plenty to celebrate.