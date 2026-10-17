“This is It”: 37YO Dodgers Pro Announces Retirement After Team’s Terrible Loss to Brewers

Rojas dreamed of one final season with the Dodgers: a three-peat championship. Baseball had other plans. After watching Clayton Kershaw bid farewell on a high note in 2025, Rojas hoped to script his own memorable ending by helping the Dodgers capture their third consecutive World Series title. But baseball had a cruel twist waiting for the 37-year-old veteran. A 4-0 NLCS sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers crushed the Dodgers’ three-peat dream, leaving Rojas’ final chapter far from the storybook ending he had envisioned.

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Yet, Rojas leaves behind more than just memories of a championship dream that never materialized. Rojas’ career .260 average and 61 home runs undersell his impact. His unforgettable moments, like the Game 5 homer, defined his legacy. Even a stellar .333 average in the 2026 postseason could not prevent the Dodgers’ premature exit.

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Now, with Rojas announcing his immediate retirement from baseball, the question is whether this is truly goodbye, or whether the Dodgers might still have a place for him beyond the diamond.

“This is it as a player; that was my last game played, that was the last time I put these cleats on and this uniform on as a player,” Fox Sports: MLB quoted Rojas.

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Rojas’ 13-year career bookended the Dodgers: signed as a minor-leaguer in 2012, debuted June 6, 2014, and retired in 2026 after the sweep.

He was primarily known as a light-hitting defensive replacement during his 85-game rookie campaign. But he cemented himself in Dodgers history on June 18, 2014. Playing third base in the seventh inning, Rojas made a spectacular backhand play on a sharp grounder off Troy Tulowitzki, preserving Clayton Kershaw’s only career no-hitter. After preserving Kershaw’s no-hitter, Rojas was traded to Miami in 2014, beginning an eight-year chapter away from LA.

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In 2014, the Dodgers traded Rojas, Dee Strange-Gordon, and Dan Haren to the Marlins in exchange for Austin Barnes, Enrique Hernández, Andrew Heaney, and Chris Hatcher.

In his next eight-year chapter in Miami, Rojas evolved from a bench piece into the everyday starting shortstop. He also became the team captain and the longest-tenured player on the roster. Still, he was always a Dodgers boy.

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Since his return to LA, he has become a key mentor in the dugout. He helped Mookie Betts transition to shortstop and won three consecutive Roy Campanella Awards for leadership. “I don’t have words to really describe him, especially for me and all the growth that I’ve had from him,” Betts said. “He was always there watching and making sure I’m doing everything right.”

His signature career highlight occurred in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. Down to the team’s final two outs in the 9th inning, Rojas hit an improbable game-tying solo home run off Hoffman, allowing the Dodgers to win in extra innings.

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“He built a legacy that we’ll be talking about … for a long time,” Freddie Freeman said.

Such a career deserved a Kershaw-like ending. After announcing in September 2025 that the season would be his last, Kershaw rode off into the sunset following the Dodgers’ dramatic Game 7 victory over the Blue Jays to secure the 2025 World Series.

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However, while Rojas missed his third ring, he may still be seen around the Dodgers, albeit in a different role.

Miguel Rojas set to continue with the Dodgers

“Other than being a player, I want to start my career on the other side of this business. And I’m looking forward to doing it here with the Los Angeles Dodgers as well,” Rojas added. So, he may be away from the diamond, but his service to the LA will continue.

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Rojas is transitioning directly into a front-office and player development role with the Dodgers. For the unversed, this clause was established when he re-signed his final contract in December 2025. So, Rojas will now spend significant time working on the field with minor league prospects and young major leaguers. His experience as a de facto coach of Betts will come in handy now.

By entering player development, the Dodgers are giving Rojas an environment to learn the executive and developmental side of operations, setting him up for a professional coaching or managing career down the line. So, a Miguel Rojas 2.0 is already in the making.