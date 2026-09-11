“Thought I Was Never Going to Be Back”: Anthony Volpe Makes Candid Comments as Yankees Fans Celebrate His Return

Anthony Volpe is a fan favorite in New York again. The same Yankees fans who were relieved when Volpe was optioned celebrated the 25-year-old’s return to the Bronx. After Volpe caught fire at the plate, the newly appointed second baseman revealed that he was unsure whether he would ever receive another big-league call-up from the New York Yankees.

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“I just felt like I had an opportunity,” Volpe told the media, per Foul Territory Yankees on X. “And obviously it’s weird the way it happened. You never want someone to get hurt or anything, but I had nothing guaranteed, obviously. I thought I was never going to be back up here. So I’m just trying to make the most of it.”

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Anthony Volpe had a disastrous 2025 season. Not only was he underperforming, but the then-shortstop was also suffering from injury setbacks. He played the entire season with a partially torn left shoulder labrum. While Volpe hit only .212 with 19 homers last season, his performance at shortstop was also terrible. Volpe recorded a career-high 19 errors at that position.

During October 2025, Volpe underwent shoulder surgery to repair a labrum tear. He then rehabbed in the minor leagues. Meanwhile, Jose Caballero was manning shortstop. The Yankees recalled Volpe on May 12, but after playing through June and July, the franchise optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again. This time, Volpe thought the Yankees would never call him back.

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But that changed on September 10. The Yankees did not promise him anything, and Volpe was unsure whether he would ever get another chance to play at Yankee Stadium. So, Volpe made the most of it.

“There was nothing guaranteed,” Volpe told MLB.com. “You can’t control it. I never thought I was going to be back here in this moment, but I wanted to be ready and prepared in case something happened.”

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Volpe made an explosive return to the lineup in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies. He started the game at second base and recorded a three-hit, five-RBI performance in the Yankees’ 10-3 win. His performance included a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Volpe’s performance had the crowd on its feet and chanting his name. It earned him a curtain from the attendees.

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“This is a special place, for sure. You wouldn’t trade anything for the world, but still a lot of work to do,” Volpe said about his return to Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees recalled Volpe after Jazz Chisholm Jr. landed on the IL with a right sprained thumb. Banking on the experience of making 19 starts at second base in Triple-A, Volpe started at his new position. Manager Aaron Boone also appreciated his performance.

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“He hasn’t done anything but continue to work and grind, and got his way back here,” Boone told MLB.com. “He had a massive impact tonight, and it’s really good to see him having the quality of at-bats he did.”

On Thursday, the Yankees sent Max Fried to the mound against the Rockies. He also spoke about Volpe’s impressive form.

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“You root for games like that, especially with how hard he’s been working and everything he’s been doing in Triple-A,” the Yankees starter said. “Coming up, a new position for the first time up here, and he just made an immediate impact.”

Fried himself struggled against the Rockies. He only pitched for 3.1 innings before Michael Fulmer took over in the fourth. Fried had surrendered only one earned run and two walks before being pulled. In his short outing, Fried fanned 7.

Though Fried failed to go deep on Thursday, the Yankees’ relievers carried the game for him. They did not allow another run until the top of the seventh. Jake McCarthy hit a run-scoring triple off Brent Headrick. Adael Amador scored the final run for the Rockies in the eighth inning on an RBI single.

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With their latest win, the Yankees are now only three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. They will play the New York Mets next, and the fans will hope that they carry that momentum into the series.