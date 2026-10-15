34-Year-Old Angels Pro Announces Immediate Retirement From the Sport After 14 Long Seasons



In MLB, where every season is another opportunity to chase the ultimate dream, walking away from the game is never an easy decision. But sometimes, even a career built on years of perseverance reaches its natural conclusion. Former Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach has decided that his time on the diamond is over. Thus, bringing the curtain down on a professional journey that began when the Miami Marlins drafted him in 2013.

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The son of five-time MLB All-Star Tim Wallach, Chad carved out his own path in baseball, representing the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and Los Angeles Angels along the way. Now, after 14 seasons in professional baseball, Wallach is ready to trade his cleats for a new chapter in life.

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“After fourteen seasons, I’m ready to hang ‘em up. It’s been a great run and a bit of a wild ride! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it, especially my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have been there through it all!” Wallach shared via his Instagram.

After Cal State Fullerton, Wallach was drafted by Miami in 2013 but traded to Cincinnati the next year as part of the Mat Latos deal. Wallach spent the next few seasons climbing the Reds’ minor-league ladder, earning a reputation as a stout defensive catcher. He earned his first big-league call-up with Cincinnati, making his MLB debut on August 27, 2017.

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Wallach returned to Miami in 2018, where he would later play a key role in the franchise’s 2020 playoff run. He started games in both the Wild Card Series and the NLDS.

The Angels claimed Wallach off waivers in 2021, beginning the most significant chapter of his MLB career. In just his second game with the Angels on May 10, 2022, Wallach hit a home run and caught rookie Reid Detmers’ no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays.

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Wallach saw his most extensive MLB playing time in 2023, appearing in 65 games and hitting a career-high 7 home runs. Most notably, he became a primary personal catcher for Shohei Ohtani. He caught 15 of Ohtani’s 23 starts on the mound that year.

“Congrats on a great career, my guy!” former Angels infielder Michael Stefanic said. “Best guy I know!” “Congrats!” former Angels pitcher Davis Daniel added. “One of the best teammates and families we have gotten to be around in this game! Love y’all!”

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However, by 2024, Wallach started to lose his edge, and his MLB career started to look bleak. With the Angels’ younger catching core taking over, Wallach spent the bulk of 2024 and 2025 providing essential depth at the Triple-A level, earning one final MLB appearance as an injury replacement in September 2025.

Wallach was currently under a minor-league deal with the Athletics. He slashed .228/.315/.354 from 38 games for the Las Vegas Aviators, serving as a veteran mentor before announcing his official retirement.

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Now, as Wallach announced his retirement, fans will remember a few of his clutch moments. One of them happened in 2019. In an 11-inning battle against the Detroit Tigers on May 21, 2019, Wallach stepped up to the plate and delivered a clutch, go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 11th inning. The hit broke the deadlock, secured a multi-RBI game, and ultimately propelled the Marlins to victory.

During the 6th inning of his postseason debut in the 2020 NLDS against the Chicago Cubs, Wallach made a spectacular, high-stakes barehanded catch to retire Jason Heyward. The play halted a potential Cubs rally and preserved momentum for the Marlins during their surprise playoff push.

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With his retirement, MLB bids adieu to another pro who was equally effective both offensively and defensively.