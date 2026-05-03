34YO Blue Jays Star Turns Self Troll After John Schneider Makes Bitter Decision in Tough Defeat

The Mets’ fans would have loved to see their manager do what John Schneider had done on Sunday. The Blue Jays manager decided to pull out his starting catcher after he botched a score-levelling hit in the sixth. While the fans feared that it was another injury scare in the team, Schneider revealed himself after the game.

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However, the most surprising part was how the player himself decided to roast himself and acknowledge his manager’s decision to lift him out of the game.

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“That at-bat was pretty trash. I popped up on a pitch I should’ve drove,” Blue Jays’ catcher, Tyler Heineman said. “And I’ve been pretty crappy the last 10 games or so. So, he probably saw something that he shouldn’t have seen or that I did wrong.”

Before entering the sixth, the Blue Jays were trailing 0-4 against the Twins. Vladimir Guerrero scored off Daulton Varsho’s bunt, and the score was 1-4. Ernie Clement entered but lined out at the center. Andres Gimenez was HBP and was made to walk. Gimenez covered the first, Varsho at the second, and Jesus Sanchez at the third.

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Bases loaded and with two outs, the Blue Jays’ 34-year-old catcher Tyler Heineman entered the plate. A homer would have tied the score, or even a drive could have added runs. Still, Heineman chose to pop it out of Taylor Rogers. The game ended with the Twins winning 4-3. A run from that sixth inning could have made a difference. While the Target Field was left in surprise, Schneider took no time to take corrective measures.

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The Twins took the batter’s box at the bottom of the sixth, and Brandon Valenzuela was seen taking the guard behind the home plate. So, just as fans were anticipating another injury scare for lifting Heineman, Schneider cleared the air. He called it a “manager’s decision.” Although he didn’t reveal any further, Heimeman admitted it’s because he should have driven instead of popping it up.

“Just the situation, everything that’s been going on, and I just didn’t get it done. Manager’s decision. I stick by it,” Heineman added. “One of the best managers in the game, the best manager I played for. He has a reason for everything he does. And I fully support him.” However, seeing it as a one-off repercussion for his blunder against the Twins might not be enough.

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Heineman is having a rough patch this year. In 21 games this season, Heineman has struggled at the plate, hitting .176/.222/.176 with two RBI. He couldn’t even score a run from his 3 at-bats on Sunday. The Blue Jays are forced to divide the catching duty between Heineman and Valenzuela in the absence of Alejandro Kirk, but Schneider also made sure that the message goes strictly to the clubhouse.

The Mets fans would be hoping the same from Carlos Mendoza

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The Blue Jays’ clubhouse shuffle could include John Schneider as well

The Blue Jays’ roster is perhaps the most flexible when it comes to getting shuffled daily. Apart from lifting Heineman and replacing him with Valenzuela, Jay’s red-hot slugger, Erni Clement, was benched on Friday. Performance was the reason for Heineman, but why Clement?

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Throughout 31 games this year, Clement has posted a .302 batting average, .323 on-base percentage, .752 OPS, one home run, and nine RBIs. He enters Friday leading all of MLB with 13 doubles. The reason was another. “He’ll probably make his way into the game. But trying to keep some guys involved, trying to give him a little bit of a blow,” Schneider said.

However, amid all these changes happening in the Blue Jays clubhouse, Schneider’s chair is rumored to be shaky as well.

Despite being the runner-up of the 2025 World Series, a 14-16 start was too hard to accept. And after the Red Sox and Phillies fired their managers, the pressure is surely on Schneider to deliver. Yes, the Blue Jays’ manager’s chair is not as hot as it was for Rob Thomson and Alex Cora. “The most extreme struggles have already led to managerial changes in Boston and Philadelphia,” MLB insider Jeff Passan said. “John Schneider is plenty safe in Toronto, but the Blue Jays’ injury-battered start is nevertheless disappointing.”

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So, Schneider is safe for now, but considering the Jays’ long IL and battered rotation, a rough phase could just hit in.