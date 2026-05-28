“Three-Headed Monster” – Pedro Martinez Expresses Serious Concerns as Mets’ Bitter Slump Sees No End

Pedro Martinez used to believe in the Mets’ future. Now, he is warning everyone that the team is falling apart from the inside. The Hall of Fame pitcher played for the New York Mets from 2005 to 2008. He was a part of an elite team. But things are not very different from back then.

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In 2007 and 2008, the Mets went through a late-season collapse, even with players like Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado; the team couldn’t win anything. And now, Martinez is reminded of the same, looking at the current team.

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“Mets: What concerns me is that they’re like a three-headed monster with each head pulling its own way,” said Martinez, explaining how the Mets have been performing this season. He was pointing out a massive disconnect across the whole franchise. The “three heads,” the front office building the team, the coaches running the games, and the highly paid players on the field, are completely out of sync.

This is, however, not the first time Martinez called them out. For years, he has criticized the team for spending huge money on famous players without building real team chemistry.

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Back in 2025, after a terrible second half of the season, Pedro looked hopeful. He said, “I think the Mets look bright for the future,” and he looked right. The Mets started the season with a 7-4 record and showed impact throughout the lineup. However, everything went downhill from there.

The Mets went on a 12-game losing streak and were very close to the 14-game losing streak held by the Angels. Nothing was working for them in both the pitching and the offense departments. Even after the Mets beat the Yankees and the Nationals in May, they only came to a 21-26 record.

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But slipped again. They went 1-7, losing to the Nationals, Marlins, and the Reds. And now are 22-33. They are stuck in fourth place in the NL East and are 7.5 games behind in the Wild Card race.

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Over the last 5 games, the Mets scored just six runs, and the whole offense was a no-show. The Mets are so bad with their offense that they are literally at the bottom five in average, hits, RBI,s and OPS. This is not where a team with a $320 million payroll should be.

Players like Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, and Marcus Semien have been running on fumes. At least, Bo Bichette picked up after starting the season slowly. He averaged .214 with only nine hits in the first 10 games and had an OPS of just .590. But since then, he has picked up a bit and is now at .228 with 12 hits in the last 10 games, and his OPS has gone up a bit to .595.

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Although it is nowhere near enough for a player who earns $42 million a year, it is enough to take the spotlight off him. But for Polanco and Semien, things are bad.

Jorge Polanco had just 10 hits in 14 games before getting injured and hitting the IL. Relying on an injury-prone veteran instead of paying their own star, Pete Alonso, is exactly the kind of front-office mistake Martinez warned about. Meanwhile, Semien looks well past his prime and just doesn’t fit in this lineup.

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Because the hitters aren’t scoring, the pitchers are under way too much pressure. The Mets’ starting pitchers have been decent with an ERA of 3.96, and they are third in the league for strikeouts. But with the offense struggling, they have to be absolutely perfect to win.

Even with talents like Freddy Peralta and Nolan McLean, the bullpen has been so bad that they have blown games consistently. The Mets have blown 6 games until now, and the main culprit of that has been Devin Williams. Even with 7 saves, Williams has an ERA of 6.35 and has given up 12 runs in 20 games.

Against the Twins, the Mets led 3-0 before the bullpen collapsed, and the entire game changed. Devin Williams allowed 2 runs in the 9 inning, and what was a tie game flipped completely, and the Mets lost 5-3.

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Even a seasoned pitcher like Pedro Martinez knows that once the season starts to slip like this, it might be very difficult to get a grip. But with players like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Freddy Peralta, the Mets should be able to hold themselves together. Or at least he hopes they do.

And it looks like the Mets are trying to make some changes in the hope of sparking something.

The Mets manager might be looking at changes in the rotation

The New York Mets have been a mess offensively, but there is so much talent in the offense that they can be expected to find their feet. But the same can’t be said about the pitching, and that is exactly what the Mets are planning to change.

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The Mets’ rotation became a big question after a 7-2 loss to the Reds. Manager Carlos Mendoza said, “There’s going to be a conversation” about pitching roles. David Peterson allowed 6 runs and gave up 11 hits in that single outing against the Reds. Manaea then pitched 3 innings as a relief pitcher and allowed 1 run while striking out 6 batters.

After the game, Peterson’s struggles became a major talking point. Since April, Peterson has had an ERA of 7.92. Peterson has won 3 of the last 4 outings in May, but has done very little to impress the fans. After the loss, Peterson said, “I haven’t thought about it,” when asked about the potential change in the rotation. But Manaea impressed Mendoza coming from the bullpen.

Mendoza said, “There’s a lot to like there,” after Manaea’s relief appearance. So, with both positive and negative, what are the role changes that might happen?

The Mets might move Peterson to the bullpen or use an opener to help him out. But honestly, making huge pitching changes this early in the year is a big warning sign. Good, healthy teams do not blow up their pitching rotation before June. This is a reactive panic move by a team in crisis.

More importantly, moving a pitcher to the bullpen does absolutely nothing to fix the real problem. You can move Peterson around all you want, but if a lineup packed with stars like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette only scores one or two runs a game, the Mets will keep losing.

Until the front office, the coaches, and the players finally get on the same page, Pedro Martinez’s warning will remain a harsh reality.