$325M Yankees Star Reveals Glaring Health Update but Vows to Fight for 2026 Comeback

New York Yankees outfielders stand tall. Giancarlo, Stanton, Brett Gardner, and AAron Judge, stand for the National Anthem prior the Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium. The Boston Red Sox went on to defeat the New York Yankee 5-4.

New York Yankees outfielders stand tall. Giancarlo, Stanton, Brett Gardner, and AAron Judge, stand for the National Anthem prior the Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium. The Boston Red Sox went on to defeat the New York Yankee 5-4.

Things have never been the same with Giancarlo Stanton after the 2024 ALCS. Although he won the MVP, Stanton struggled through the 2024 World Series and started the 2025 season on the IL. But now it looks like things are way worse than the New York Yankees initially thought.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Giancarlo Stanton, in an interview with NJ.com, talked about how he is having a tough time with his grip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t open a bottle… I can’t open a bag of chips … a bag of anything. That’s the way it is.”

Giancarlo Stanton hit four home runs in five games against the Guardians in the 2024 ALCS and drove in seven runs, earning ALCS MVP honors. In the following World Series, Stanton had a similar average of .238 but could not make the same impact as he finished with 5 hits, 2 homers, and 5 RBIs in 5 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans saw a clear dip in power and production. Those struggles took on new weight when news broke that Stanton had serious elbow issues lingering from the end of the 2024 regular season. That injury became a major part of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Stanton’s elbow condition proved to be more than just soreness, as doctors called it “severe in both elbows,” and he has been unable to resume full baseball activities.

One doctor revealed that the tendon problems are due to “bat adjustments” from the prior season, which he linked to changes in his swing mechanics. Because of this, Stanton began the 2025 season on the injured list with epicondylitis in both arms, a condition that kept him off the field and unable to swing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanton’s pain was so high that he missed spring training and the early season, leaving many worried about his availability. The chronic nature of the injury became clearer as relief work and PRP injections extended into the regular season.

He did not return to game action until June 16, after missing roughly 70 games. But he came back and showed his power with a 111.1‑mph line drive in his first game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 77 games he played, Stanton hit .273 with 24 home runs and 66 RBIs, proving he could still produce despite the pain.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Sep 14, 2025 Boston, Massachusetts, USA New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge 99 high-fives designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton 27 after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Boston Fenway Park Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrianxFluhartyx 20250914_brf_fb7_1178

However, that was far fewer games than the New York Yankees hoped for. Fans saw that even at his best, he could not play a full season because of persistent arm problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing Stanton’s health became a priority for the Yankees, who could not afford to lose another star bat for long stretches.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke openly about “slow‑playing” Stanton’s return to protect him long term rather than rush him back.

Giancarlo Stanton himself said he and the team would take all the time needed to avoid more damage. The idea was to keep him productive without risking more games during the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Yankees look toward the 2026 season, Stanton is expected to play a major role if he can stay healthy and give the lineup consistent power. The team plans a cautious spring debut, holding him out of early Grapefruit League games and aiming for a return around early March.

Specific games like the one against Panama’s WBC team on March 3 were discussed as a potential first game.

The goal was two weeks of regular at‑bats before Opening Day to prepare his swing and timing. Fans remained hopeful, but anxious, because his presence would bolster the New York Yankees’ already potent offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giancarlo Stanton has refused surgery to fix the ongoing elbow problem, saying it would be worse than helpful given the force he puts on the ball with his swing. He said doctors do not truly know what his elbows need to perform at a high level and that a simple surgery would not restore his ability to hit with elite power.

“That’s not going to be fixed in surgery,” Stanton made it clear that he would manage the pain instead.

He chose other treatments over a long absence. His decision reflects a belief that his unique hitting style can coexist with persistent discomfort.

“The key is get in the box… I want a full season,” Stanton showed his commitment to the Yankees and to winning a ring with New York. His capacity to hit 24 home runs in 77 games in 2025 shows he still has power when healthy enough to play.

But many wonder if he can do that consistently over a full season with chronic elbow issues. With time running out on his 13-year, $325 million contract, careful health management, and Giancarlo Stanton’s own resilience will tell if he can remain an impactful bat.

Giancarlo Stanton wants a fairy tale ending to his Yankees’ career

With Giancarlo Stanton in the last 3 years of his contract with the New York Yankees, he wants to finish it with a ring.

In December 2017, the New York Yankees traded for Giancarlo Stanton after an MVP season with the Marlins. Stanton hit 59 home runs in 2017, leading baseball and winning the MVP award unanimously. He joined Aaron Judge, who smashed 52 homers and won the Rookie of the Year award.

Stanton even warned pitchers he would “feel sorry for the baseballs.”

Fans expected championships after Stanton joined the team and the Yankees hit 241 homers, second-most in baseball during the 2017 season.

Yet, entering the ninth Yankees season, Stanton still lacks a championship.

Stanton told his teammates, “This isn’t the one we wanted,” after receiving AL rings in 2024. That moment reflected pain after reaching the franchise’s first World Series since 2009.

In 2025, Stanton posted a strong .594 slugging despite severe bilateral tennis elbow pain.

Stanton admitted that his Yankees career remains “an incomplete story” without winning a championship ring.

“You’ve got to get over the hump,” he showed urgency to win the World Series ring.