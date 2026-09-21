“Three Last Game for Me”: Dodgers’ $5.5M Star Gets ‘Emotional’ With His LA Future Suddenly in Question

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the divisional title, but Miguel Rojas will play the final six games with something far more personal at stake. As the team prepares for the last homestand, the veteran infielder admitted being emotional, taking in every moment in Dodger Stadium. He understands that the 3-game series could be his final opportunity to represent the team in front of the home crowd.

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“You know, you can’t really guarantee what’s going to happen next year. You don’t even know what the team is thinking about,” Rojas acknowledged in a recent interview, per Dodgers Nation. “So it will be an emotional three last game for me. I just want to say thank you to the fans, to everybody who’s been behind me.”

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Rojas signed a 1-year, $5.5 million deal with the Dodgers for 2026. He had already started working with LA’s front office regarding player development, as it was included in his agreement that he would be joining the team as a coach in 2027. But the fact that he might not play after this season ends is plenty of reason for him to be emotional.

“It can be that time, you know, I never take it for granted,” the 37-year-old stated when asked about embracing the final few games in a Dodgers uniform. “I feel like every opportunity that we have to take this field is really special, especially after what happened the last couple of years, not just to me, but to the organization, the city and the team.”

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Miguel Rojas started his MLB journey with the Dodgers in 2014. He joined the Miami Marlins the next year and spent 8 seasons with that franchise. He was traded back to the Dodgers in January 2023.

The infielder was a significant part of LA’s back-to-back World Series wins in the last two years.

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The Dodgers have already secured a postseason berth as the leader of the NL West. They are the No. 2 seed with 2.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. LA will host the San Diego Padres for their next home series and then play 3 more away games against the San Francisco Giants to wrap up the regular season.

Last week, Rojas played his final game against his former club, and the Marlins honored him for his contribution to the team and to the city.

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“I spent eight years of my life playing and giving everything that I have to that organization, and I really appreciate the gesture of having a tribute video for me,” Rojas admitted to SportNet LA after the final game.

Miguel Rojas has been talking about his retirement plan for quite some time. He also wished to play another year with the Dodgers if they complete the three-peat.

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He couldn’t shake the dream of making it four-in-a-row. But he acknowledged that it’s not just about what he wants. And that there’s “no guarantee.”

The second baseman wondered whether his body would allow him to carry on for that long. Or how the team would plan things ahead. But before his last 3 home games, Rojas didn’t forget to thank his fans:

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“I just want to say thank you to the fans, to everybody who’s been behind me, even from 2014. It’s been one of the best situations that happened to me, getting traded back.”

This year, in early September, the 12-year big league veteran was presented with the team’s 2026 Heart and Hustle Award, an annual honor presented by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game and best embodies the values, spirit, and traditions of baseball.

The man has recorded more than 1,000 hits in his career, a mark that he touched on during April. In his last 10 games, he has been hitting around .270 on average. Plus, how can we forget his game-tying home run in the 2025 World Series that turned things around for his team!

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Now, while the Dodgers would take the next few games to prepare for October ball, Rojas is taking them as his final chance to say thank you to the LA crowd. But again, nothing is for sure!