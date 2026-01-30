3 MLB Teams Gets Sued for “Systematically Cheated Fans Out of Millions of Dollars”

MLB literally has everything in it. We have players like Emmanuel Clase throwing away games, and players like Jurickson Profar who are ready to take PEDs to improve their game. The only thing left out was MLB teams cheating their fans for money, and now even that has happened.

It was reported by Front Office Sports that “The San Francisco Giants are being sued.” They continued by saying, “for allegedly charging hidden ‘junk fees’ that illegally inflated ticket costs.”

The Boston Red Sox are facing a class action for allegedly using hidden “junk fees” that inflated ticket prices beyond what fans first saw online.

Plaintiffs claim the team’s drip pricing added mandatory per-ticket and order fees, sometimes boosting actual cost by as much as 150 percent over the advertised price. This lawsuit points to state consumer protection laws in Massachusetts that require honest pricing and clear disclosure before purchase.

Likewise, the Washington Nationals have been sued under the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act for failing to disclose mandatory processing fees until late in checkout.

According to the complaint, tickets listed at $9 ended up costing about $11.25 once junk fees were added, a roughly 25 percent increase over the advertised cost. Both cases join the Giants’ suit in claiming fans were misled by low upfront prices that hid the true total until too late.

If MLB cannot police the Giants, Red Sox, and Nationals’ pricing, trust erodes before wins accumulate. The future test is simple: whether baseball protects fans first, or spreadsheets quietly keep winning.

