3 Potential Replacements if Mets Fire Carlos Mendoza Amid Historic Slump

The New York Mets are in a league of their own. They are currently tied for the worst record in MLB with the Kansas City Royals at 7-15 and sit right at the bottom if you consider MLB as a whole. And now things are starting to get hot in the clubhouse because manager Carlos Mendoza’s seat just got set on fire.

The Mets are struggling badly under Carlos Mendoza, losing 11 straight games. They have scored only 19 runs and given up 62 runs during this long losing stretch. The team stands at 7-15, sitting last and eight games behind the division leaders.

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Against Chicago, they lost 2-1 after Devin Williams gave up the lead in the ninth inning. The Mets went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position during that extra innings loss. These numbers show a team failing in key moments even when games stay close.

The offense has been a big problem, scoring just 12 runs across the eight games. During that stretch, the team hit only .175 with a .471 OPS overall. They were shut out three times and often scored no more than two runs.

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Francisco Lindor is batting .205 with only one RBI through nineteen games. Bo Bichette is also struggling, hitting .217 with a .538 OPS. Even lineup changes, like moving Carson Benge to leadoff, have not helped much.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Carlos Mendoza Named Mets Manager New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza speaks to the media during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Citi Field in Corona, New York, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Mendoza is the 25th manager in team history, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year. New York City United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-themetsi231114_npyiF.jpg

Pitching has also hurt the team, with a 6.25 ERA during the losing stretch. Kodai Senga has an 8.83 ERA, while David Peterson has a 6.41 ERA. In one game, Brooks Raley gave up a three-run homer on his first pitch.

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Injuries have made things worse, with Juan Soto out since April 3. Jorge Polanco is also on the injured list after hitting .179 in fourteen games. These problems have left the team short on both hitting and pitching depth.

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Some decisions by Carlos Mendoza have also raised questions during this rough stretch of games. He started Tobias Myers before using scheduled starter Peterson. In extra innings, he did not walk Nico Hoerner, who hit the winning fly ball.

The Mets have also made simple mistakes like missing outs and poor fielding positions. Terry Collins said leadership should come from the top players during this slump. Even with players backing Mendoza, the losses continue in games that stay close.

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After all this, is Mendoza’s seat heating up? Yes. But is it on fire? Not yet, but it won’t take long if the Mets keep losing like this. And it looks like the replacements for Mendoza are already ready. Because Ken Rosenthal just gave out 3 names: Andy Green, Kai Correa, and Carlos Beltran.

But who might be the best fit? Let’s see.

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Andy Green could do what Carlos Mendoza isn’t able to

Andy Green has been the manager before, and that plays into why Rosenthal says he is one of the favorites to get the job. Green managed the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019. He posted a 274-366 record, as the highest he finished was 4th in the standings.

In 2016, his team went 68-94 and finished last. The 2017 season saw improvement with a 71-91 record, but it was never going to be enough to make the postseason. In 2018, results dipped again as the Padres finished 66-96. He was fired in 2019 before the season ended after a 69-85 record.

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Those numbers came while managing rebuilding rosters without playoff expectations or strong veteran cores. Across the four seasons, his teams averaged around 68 wins, showing limited but steady development.

His best stretch came early in 2019 when the Padres had a slight record over .500. That period included series wins against playoff contenders like the Cardinals. Even then, inconsistency followed, leading to his dismissal. His overall winning percentage stood at .428 across 640 games as manager.

After leaving San Diego, Green joined the Chicago Cubs as a coach. In 2021, he managed eight games for the Cubs, finishing with a 5-3 record. That short run showed he could handle in-game decisions under pressure.

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Imago February 22, 2019 – Peoria, ARIZONA, USA – San Diego Padres manager Andy Green smiles during a spring training practice on Feb. 22, 2019. San Diego Padres – ZUMAs44_ 89583475st Copyright: xK.C.xAlfredx

His coaching role focused on player development and preparation, areas that rebuilding teams need support in. These experiences kept him connected to modern strategies and clubhouse management.

Green has been linked to the New York Mets as a possible replacement for Carlos Mendoza. This connection comes as the Mets struggle with an 11-game losing streak and a 7-15 record.

These results highlight the need for leadership that can steady the ship during a tough time. Green’s past experience with struggling teams makes him a logical choice in such discussions.

He could help by bringing structure to a roster, adjusting to new roles and positions. The Mets currently rank near the bottom in offense, hitting .175. Green’s focus on preparation could address issues like poor situational hitting and missed chances.

His calm approach may also help players handle pressure during close losses like the recent 2-1 to the Cubs. While not a guaranteed fix, his record shows that he can make sure that the Mets don’t fall behind completely and could still hope to play in October.

Kai Correa is already with the Mets and could make sense

The second option that Ken Rosenthal gave was of Kai Correa. Correa joined the Mets as bench coach in October 2025. Before that, he worked with the Giants as a bench coach from 2020. He also served briefly as interim manager for three games in 2023 for the Giants.

He also worked with the Guardians as a field coordinator and defensive strategist. In Cleveland, he focused on defense, baserunning, and game planning across the seasons. His career shows steady growth through coaching roles rather than long managerial stints.

Kai Correa built his reputation around defense and detailed practice planning. With the Giants, he worked closely on infield instruction and bench decisions.

In Cleveland, he led defensive systems and helped design base-running improvements for the players. His 2023 interim managing record with the San Francisco Giants stood at 1-2 in limited games. That short stint still gave him experience managing major league games.

Imago Source: MLB.com

Since joining the Mets staff, Correa has already influenced training at Clover Park. He uses stations instead of long waiting drills to increase repetitions for infielders.

One drill uses a flipped pitching machine, creating fast, unpredictable ground balls for reactions. Players also use smaller gloves to improve hand speed and accuracy.

Mets players like Bo Bichette and Brett Baty have praised his energy and preparation methods. This has directly addressed the Mets’ defensive struggles after ranking 21st in Outs Above Average in 2025.

The Mets have struggled heavily, entering stretches like an 11-game losing streak with poor defense and hitting. Correa’s focus on reducing hesitation could help fix errors seen in the late innings. In tight games like the 2–1 extra-innings loss to the Cubs, small execution errors proved costly. His training approach directly targets those small mistakes that cost close games.

If given more influence, Correa could help stabilize a young and inconsistent Mets roster. His experience with rebuilding systems in Cleveland and San Francisco shows adaptability under pressure.

The Mets are also integrating new players like Bichette and Polanco into unfamiliar positions like third base and first base. With the team sitting at 7-15, improvement needs to come in the next few games.

Is Carlos Beltran’s return to the Mets on the cards?

The last name is a name that fans will remember from 2o20, Carlos Beltran. Beltran came back to the New York Mets after being named manager in 2019, after the season ended. He was removed in 2020 before the season started because of the 2017 Astros cheating case and didn’t manage a single game.

MLB said he was part of a sign-stealing scandal. The Mets and Beltran agreed to part ways. His official record as manager is still zero games managed.

That makes his path very different from most managers in baseball.

After leaving, Beltran worked as a TV analyst on the YES Network for one year. He stayed close to baseball while watching games and players from the outside. He also got chances to coach from other MLB teams during that time.

But he chose to return to the Mets in a front office job instead. He said the Mets still meant a lot to him after his long time there. He spent seven seasons playing for the Mets during his career.

Imago New York Mets Alumni Classic Baseball Game Former New York Mets player Carlos Beltran speaks to the media at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz before the Alumni Classic baseball game at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y., on September 13, 2025. New York City N.Y. United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-newyorkm250913_npOJ2.jpg

Beltran returned to the Mets as a special assistant to Billy Eppler. His job is to help with players, prospects, and team planning.

The Mets are struggling right now with a 7-15 record and 11 straight losses. These results have put pressure on everyone in the team. Fans are now asking questions about the team’s direction and leadership.

There is talk again about Carlos Beltran possibly becoming manager and replacing Carlos Mendoza. The Mets have been struggling under Mendoza during this poor run. In a game against the Dodgers, the team crumbled and imploded in the 8 inning, giving away 5 runs, including a Grand Slam to Rushing. They had only 5 hits in the entire game, while the Dodgers had 12.

Beltran knows the club well and understands the pressure in New York. That could help him ease the tensions in the team and give them a path to follow.

If he becomes manager, he would take over a team that is low on confidence. The Mets are hitting around .175 during this losing stretch. Injuries to players like Juan Soto and Jorge Polanco made things harder. He would need to help hitters stay calm in big moments.

Right now, the team keeps losing close games and missing chances. His return to the Mets would feel like a chance for a fresh start to many players.

Now, if Carlos Mendoza is removed and one of these three is put in his place, will the Mets improve for sure? No. But the change in atmosphere could give the players a fresh breath of air, which looks like a desperate need in the Mets clubhouse.