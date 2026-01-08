3 Reasons Bo Bichette’s Offseason Market Seemingly Collapses After Blue Jays’ Sudden Shift

Even after bringing in Kazuma Okamoto, reports say the Blue Jays are still pushing to land Kyle Tucker. And that could pretty much signal the end of the road for Bo Bichette in Toronto. Well, a lot of people thought once Okamoto was on board, the Jays wouldn’t have the money to chase a projected $400 million player like Tucker. The assumption was they’d pivot to a cheaper option and stick with Bichette instead.

But it looks like the front office is willing to gamble on Tucker’s raw power and upside. And as for Bichette, with the Jays seemingly moving on, his free-agent situation may be heading toward a rough spot, and there’s a reason for that.

According to MLB insider Jim Riley, there are three major factors contributing to why Bichette’s offseason market has gone cold.

“So Bichette has gotten to this situation where the market isn’t strong enough. The teams that are in on him all have other options, and the injuries with those things in play,”

According to Riley, the first major issue is Bichette’s injury history.

Notably, over the 2024 and 2wo025 seasons, he’s dealt with a string of lower-body problems that have raised real questions about his long-term durability. In 2024 alone, he landed on the injured list twice with a right calf strain. He missed a chunk of the season before things ended early because of a fractured right middle finger.

Then, in September 2025, a collision at home plate resulted in a left knee PCL sprain. That sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. So, Riley’s point is pretty straightforward. Why would a team commit $200 million to a hitter who can’t reliably give you 130 games a year?

The second factor is the shortstop market itself, which just isn’t very active right now. Most teams already have their shortstop situation figured out, so there isn’t much competition to drive up Bichette’s value. That’s why his camp has even floated the idea of him playing second base as well, but overall, demand for shortstops is pretty muted.

And the third reason is that the teams you’d expect to be in on Bichette already have other plans. The Blue Jays are chasing Kyle Tucker, the Yankees are focused on Cody Bellinger, and the Red Sox are zeroing in on Alex Bregman.

With those clubs prioritizing their own targets or reunions, Bichette is left without many clear primary suitors. As Riley sees it, with Toronto no longer pushing for him, the quiet market around Bichette is becoming impossible to ignore.

Bo Bichette switching to second base is the last hope left

With all the doubt surrounding Bo Bichette’s free agency, his biggest saving grace might be his versatility. He’s no longer limiting himself to shortstop and is open to playing second base, which could be a game-changer.

Notably, Bichette looked comfortable at second base when tested there late in the season, showing teams he can handle the position. That matters because far more teams are hunting for help at second base than at shortstop right now.

Now, if he does return to Toronto, the Blue Jays could slide Andrés Giménez over to shortstop and keep Bichette at second. Beyond that, teams like the Dodgers, Red Sox, Giants, Mariners, and Rangers all make sense as potential fits. So, regardless of where he lands, there’s a strong chance we see Bichette lining up at second base this season.

Let’s see if this offers any hope for a Blue Jays-Bo Bichette reunion.