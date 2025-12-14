$36M Free Agent Predicted to Take Over Ichiro’s Legacy at Mariners After Losing Jorge Polanco

Missing out on Jorge Polanco to the Mets clearly changed the Mariners’ thinking as they map out the 2026 roster. Losing Polanco leaves a noticeable hole at the infield, and now Seattle may be forced to take a bit of a gamble to fill it. That could mean turning to the remaining free-agent infielders, who look more like short-term options.

Well, names like Willi Castro, Luis Rengifo, or even a familiar face in Adam Frazier fit that stopgap profile. But if the latest predictions are accurate, the Mariners might also be aiming higher. They’re potentially setting their sights on a standout name from Japan who could be viewed as the next Ichiro-type star!

“I’m moving off of Okamoto. And with a strong confidence, a rising confidence, I’m gonna say the Seattle Mariners. This team kind of sort of needs a third baseman now. I think his price tag is going to be reasonable for the Seattle Mariners. And I like the Japanese connection here.”

Imago Source: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Well, the Mariners’ connection to Japanese talent goes way back. It really took off with Ichiro Suzuki, who arrived in 2001 and immediately became one of the most influential players the game has ever seen. He notably turned the Mariners into Japan’s team, building a massive international following that’s still strong today.

Since then, Seattle has remained a natural destination for players from Japan. Kazuhiro Sasaki was lights-out as a closer in the early 2000s. Hisashi Iwakuma gave the rotation stability. More recently, Yusei Kikuchi spent several seasons with the Mariners, further strengthening those ties before departing in free agency.

Now, it may be time for the next name to join that lineage. Also, perhaps the most buzzed-about Japanese player linked to Seattle: Kazuma Okamoto. With Jorge Polanco gone, the Mariners need to fill a significant hole, and while another Japanese star like Munetaka Murakami could also fit, Okamoto appears to be the more realistic option.

He lines up better with Seattle’s budget and comes with a slightly safer profile!

For the context, T-Mobile Park is a workable place for home-run hitters, especially right-handed pull-power bats, which plays into Okamoto’s strengths. So, if Seattle is serious about pursuing him, the fit makes a lot of sense.

Reportedly, in 2025, Okamoto played 69 games, crushed 15 HRs, and posted a 1.014 OPS. Over his 11-year NPB career, he’s totaled 248 HRs with an .882 OPS! And as for the price tag, ESPN projects a three-year, $36 million deal.

So now, it’s a matter of whether the Mariners can land Okamoto, or, dreaming big, uncover the next Ichiro-level impact in Seattle!

The Mariners have another option for Ichiro Suzuki 2.0

Well, it’s not just Okamoto who could help carry on Ichiro Suzuki’s legacy in Seattle. But Munetaka Murakami deserves to be part of that conversation, too. If you remember, going into 2025, the Mariners’ offense is clearly driven by Cal Raleigh. However, the lineup has been held back by inconsistent production and, most notably, the lack of a dependable bat to protect him.

Murakami could be that missing piece.

Despite being limited to just 56 games this season because of an oblique injury, Murakami still crushed 22 HRs and put up an impressive .273/.379/.663 slash line. Moreover, he scored 56 HRs and an NPB Triple Crown back in 2022. The catch, of course, is the price. Murakami is expected to command significantly more than Okamoto, with projections in the $140–$180 million range over six to eight years.

That said, paying more could also mean landing the bigger offensive upgrade, and potentially the best option to fill the void left by Suzuki’s legacy in Seattle.

In short, be it Murakami or Okamoto, the Mariners are in a strong position this offseason to revive their Japanese connection and address the holes left behind after Polanco’s departure.