$33M Blue Jays Star Branded “Double Agent” After Publicly Declaring LA Loyalty Despite World Series Fallout

Ever since the Blue Jays came up short against the Dodgers in the World Series, they took no time readying to chase that unfinished business in 2026. Toronto quickly went to work beefing up the roster. They brought in big-name talent like Dylan Cease and Tyler Rogers, while also keeping familiar faces around, like Jeff Hoffman.

Hoffman, who signed a three-year, $33 million deal before the 2025 season, didn’t exactly light it up in his first year with the Jays, posting a 4.37 ERA over 68 innings. Still, manager John Schneider made it clear that his faith hasn’t wavered one bit. And he’s 100 percent confident in Hoffman handling the closer’s role most nights!

But what’s really caught fans off guard is what Hoffman has done in return for that trust. A move that left plenty of people around Toronto stunned!

“Jeff Hoffman pulling up to camp in a Los Angeles hoodie,” Blue Jays Today Podcast shared a viral clip via Instagram.

Yes, you heard that right, Hoffman actually pulled off a daring act by showing up in the Jays’ spring training in an LA hoodie!

Now, even though it had nothing directly to do with the Dodgers, a lot of fans were still caught off guard by Hoffman’s choice to wear that hoodie. Especially with the Jays’ recent heartbreak still fresh. So, we can’t help but wonder what the thinking behind it was.

That reaction is even stronger when we remember how upset fans were last season. Remember, Hoffman gave up that ninth-inning home run to Miguel Rojas? Fast-forward to the first day of the new season, and there he is, wearing an L.A. hoodie, which is a pretty jarring contrast. As expected, some fans have started asking whether this is a hint of a deeper connection to the Dodgers.

Still, with two years left on his three-year, $33 million deal, the Jays have shown little sign they’re looking to move him.

GM Ross Atkins said early in the offseason that the team wasn’t locked into Hoffman as their primary closer in 2026. But all signs now point to him getting that role, with Tyler Rogers sliding into a setup spot. And given how strong Hoffman was early last year, highlighted by a 1.17 ERA in April, the decision makes sense on paper.

The fans, though? They’re not thrilled, and many are struggling to square the team’s faith in Hoffman with what they see as his lingering loyalty to the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays’ fans are left stunned by the closer’s daring stunt

Is Hoffman placed by the Dodgers in the Blue Jays camp? Fans are coming up with several theories! “F****** JEFF HOFFMAN WEARING A LOS ANGELES HOODIE! HES DOING THE CHOP AND DANCING WITH DAVE ROBERTS. HE WILL BLOW EVERY SAVE OPPORTUNITY NEXT SEASON! IS MY SUFFERING A JOKE???? HES DANCING!!! HES SINGING “I LOVE LA.” HE IS A DOUBLE AGENT,” one fan said. “Jeff Hoffman’s been a CIA plant all along,” added another.

Well, now these are some outrageous theories. But the Jays fans are relating Hoffman’s World Series debacle to his assumed loyalty towards the Dodgers. While there’s no report of Hoffman being linked with the Dodgers in any way, his overall postseason stats say otherwise. For the unversed, Hoffman was surely overshadowed by that HR off Rojas in Game 7. But he allowed just one run over 11 innings across the first three rounds of the playoffs. So, the theory of Hoffman being a ‘double agent” is absolutely a fan outrage.

“Guaranteed he lost a bet,” another user shared a more practical possibility. “DID HE LOSE A F****** BET?” Another added.

Now, this could be a possibility where Hoffman might have lost a bet with his teammates, which made him do this daring stuff. But till the time the man himself is clarifying what went behind the scenes, the Blue Jays camp would surely be pumped up. However, Hoffman’s hoodie only reads “Los Angeles.”

No Dodgers or nothing written. And if we check his hoodie carefully, the font is not what the Dodgers use. So, there could be another possibility: Hoffman was wearing a branded hoodie, coincidentally emblazoned with Los Angeles. “I think it’s a Malbon hoodie lol, golf brand from LA,” one fan agrees.

Nevertheless, considering the hype between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays since last year, Hoffman’s act was surely daring enough. However, with fans’ outrage far from over, we can hopefully get a clarification soon from the man himself.