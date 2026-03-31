3X MLB All-Star Turns Fugitive to Evade Multi-Million Dollar Debt, Per Reports

Former Tigers and Mariners slugger and 3x All-Star Carlos Guillen is suddenly at the receiving end of legal troubles as he reportedly turns fugitive in the Dominican Republic. The Venezuela-born and former MLB veteran has a baseball academy in the Dominican Republic that came under strict government scrutiny following the PED cases among the minors coming to light. So now, Guillen’s fleeing the country just added a different angle to the entire scenario.

“Carlos Guillén, former Major League player and current coach, fled the Dominican Republic to evade payment of a debt exceeding $2 million. Guillén took out the loan to finance the development of his academy, including that of his top prospect from the 2026 class, and is currently being sought to answer for that debt,” MLB insider Wilbar Sanchez shared via X.

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Reportedly, Guillen borrowed $2 million to develop his own baseball academy in the country. And it is assumed that Guillen fled the country to evade the same repayment. While this comes as a surprise to the fans, it severely affects the rookie talents currently training in Guillen’s Dominican academy.

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Well, Guillen is no stranger to developing new talents. Back in Venezuela, he runs the “Carlos Guillen Baseball Academy,” where 36 amateur players can train at a time. MLB prospects like Jose Mujica and Alexander Palma are emerging from Guillen’s academy. So, when he expanded his academy to the Dominican Republic, it was a positive move, but it didn’t take long for it to face setbacks.

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The scandal comes to light as Dominican authorities tighten their grip on the country’s baseball academies following several PED cases involving minors. Remember, just a few days ago, the Phillies pulled a $1.3 million offer from a 13-year-old. This was after he tested positive for PED. During further investigations, the financial irregularities with Carlos Guillen came to light.

As per former MLB veteran Jorge Rodriguez, “the former infielder has not complied with the terms of the agreement.” This prompted further scrutiny by the authorities, and Guillen evaded the country.

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Now, this entire incident comes as a shock considering the name Guillen has in the baseball community. He averaged .285 in his 14 MLB seasons, hitting 124 HRs and 660 RBIs. He was always remembered as one of the best clutch hitters of his time. For example, during the 2006 ALDS against the Yankees, Guillen batted .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles and a home run. It was instrumental in Detroit’s 3-1 series victory to advance to the ALCS.

Now, this downfall added Guillen to the list of MLB’s ever-growing list involved in financial scandals.

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Carlos Guillen just added to an unwanted list

MLB has a long list of former and active players who got caught in financial irregularities. Guillen is the latest example.

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The first name would be the former Mets player Lenny Dykstra. Like Guillen, he was also a three-time All-Star. And he served prison time after pleading guilty in 2012 to bankruptcy fraud, money laundering, and concealment of assets. He was also convicted in a separate car-finance scam.

Then it’s the former Tigers pitcher Denny McLain. The former Cy Young winner was convicted twice for white-collar crimes.

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In 1985, he was sentenced for racketeering, drug dealing, and extortion. In 1996, he was convicted of embezzlement and money laundering for stealing millions from a company’s pension fund.

Most recently, Guardians players Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and bribery last year. Reportedly, they are accused of rigging specific pitches, such as intentionally throwing balls or slower pitches to allow co-conspirators to win hundreds of thousands of dollars in sports wagers.

Now that Carlos Guillen is involved in this $2 million scandal, the list has expanded.