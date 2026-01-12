Tigers Deemed “Trash Organization” by MLB Veteran After $13M Tarik Skubal Disrespect

This offseason has made one thing pretty clear: teams are getting cold feet about throwing around big money for marquee players. Whether it’s the Yankees, Red Sox, or Mets, even the usual big spenders are letting top-tier names walk. But what happens when your team already has the best pitcher in the game? That’s where the Tigers come in, and their approach might end up costing them, too.

Well. Tarik Skubal is reportedly asking for a massive $32 million salary for 2026 ahead of the arbitration deadline. But Detroit fired back with $19 million, leaving a jaw-dropping $13 million gap that’s quickly become the most closely watched financial standoff of the offseason.

The size of the divide caught plenty of fans off guard, and former Yankee Josh Donaldson didn’t mince words about it, openly blasting the Tigers for how they’ve handled the situation.

“A little behind but just saw the arbitration news on Skubal,” Donaldson said via X. “I mean, the Detroit Tigers fumble this big time. Skubal wants 32 mill, Detroit offers 19 mill. Trash organization.”

As per Donaldson, the Tigers completely fumbled the situation with Tarik Skubal, especially during the arbitration process.

Now, the 29-year-old ace is headed toward an arbitration hearing that will determine his pay for what could be his final season in Detroit before he potentially hits free agency next winter. And if Skubal wins, his $32 million ask would set a new high for any arbitration-eligible player!

For the unversed, Detroit operates as a file-and-trial team, meaning once the deadline passes, negotiations typically stop. That said, there’s still a belief that the Tigers would be open to talking long-term with Skubal. His name has already been floating around in trade rumors since last offseason, after he reportedly turned down a four-year extension worth under $100 million.

And honestly, why not?

Given what Skubal just did on the mound, an AL-best 2.21 ERA, 241 SOs, a 0.89 WHIP, and 6.6 fWAR across 31 starts in 2025, Donaldson feels the Tigers may have missed a golden opportunity to lock up a true ace. And yes, skepticism to secure an ace amounts to disrespect for Donaldson!

A huge opportunity is waiting ahead for Skubal

With Skubal’s arbitration talks with the Tigers going nowhere, he suddenly looks like one of the most intriguing trade chips on the market. And naturally, the Mets are the first team that comes to mind.

Well, Steve Cohen didn’t spend all that money just to sit out October, and with New York likely holding plenty of financial flexibility, a big move wouldn’t be surprising. The Mets’ rotation, frankly, is a major concern. Kodai Senga’s struggles were glaring, and it’s hard to know if the Mets can rely on him going forward. That’s where Skubal fits perfectly!

Then there are the Astros. After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and losing Framber Valdez, Houston suddenly has a hole at the top of its rotation. So, pairing Skubal with Hunter Brown would give them a legitimate shot to reload and push for a 2026 run.

Of course, the big question is whether any team is willing to pay up for what could end up being a rental, with Skubal set to hit free agency after 2026. That gamble may ultimately decide how serious the suitors really are.