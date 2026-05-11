Tigers Forced to Solve “Worst Nightmare” as $236.6M Gamble Fails to Pay Back Amid Tarik Skubal Uncertainty: Analyst

The Detroit Tigers set a franchise record with their Opening Day payroll worth $236.6 million this season. Yet they are 1.5 games behind .500 in the AL Central and struggling at third, having lost their ace, Tarik Skubal, owing to an unexpected injury setback. Now, ahead of the trade deadline, an MLB analyst has listed the Tigers as potential sellers, with Skubal being the most likely trade piece.

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Back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will enter free agency at the end of this season. Yet the Tigers chose to retain him after hearing offers this winter. They also added Framber Valdez to the rotation. As a result, the Tigers’ payroll spiked, but did not deliver results as they hold a losing record of 19-22. According to Bob Nightengale via US Today, the Tigers are living their ‘worst nightmare.’

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In the offseason, Skubal won his $32 million arbitration case, and the Tigers held onto him. Being a part of the AL Central, one of the least competitive divisions, the Tigers were more or less certain about reaching the postseason with Skubal in the rotation. Yet their plans backfired as Skubal will be missing at least a couple of months following his left elbow surgery on May 6 to remove loose bodies.

Though he hopes for a quick MLB return, probably within 4-6 weeks, Skubal went through the procedure a third time. Amid the approaching free agency and Skubal’s uncertain MLB return, an offseason trade looks better for the Tigers.

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The Tigers also signed starter Framber Valdez on a three-year, $115 million deal this offseason.

Valdez holds a 2-2 record with a 4.57 ERA so far. However, the starter the Tigers signed as an anchor piece for Skubal’s inevitable exit in free agency has temper issues.

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On Wednesday, MLB handed a 5-game suspension to Valdez after he intentionally hit Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story during a 10-2 loss. Valdez was initially suspended for 6 games before an agreement reduced his punishment. He surrendered a season high 10 runs against the Red Sox, including 7 earned runs and 3 home runs in three innings.

As Bob Nightengale noted, “Well, six weeks into the season, and this has become the Tigers’ worst nightmare.”

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The Tigers have been on a losing streak since Skubal got sidelined before Sunday’s win. Despite an effort to anchor the rotation, the team is currently lacking depth with starters Casey Mize and Justin Verlander already on the injured list.

Mize is on the 15-day IL with a right adductor strain, while a left hip inflammation kept Verlander away from the game. Moreover, a right shoulder labral repair surgery has already ended starter Reese Olson’s 2026 season.

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If Skubal does not make a late-season comeback and the Tigers indeed fall out of the postseason race, the reigning Cy Young winner may be up for trade. It will be the first time since the San Diego Padres traded Juan Soto that a player of this stature will be up for trade.

However, for the Tigers to capitalize on any trade, the southpaw needs to either regain his pre-surgery form or start pitching in games post-surgery.

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Skubal is headed to the Tigers’ Spring Training facility in Lakeland, Fla., where he’ll perform at least the early stages of his rehab process. He won’t be able to resume throwing until the surgical incisions heal in his elbow. Once the process starts, Detroit will get a better idea of how much arm endurance he has lost and how much buildup he’ll need, which will play a large part in how soon he can return to the Tigers’ rotation.

Before his injury, Skubal logged a 2.70 ERA with a 3-2 record across 7 starts. And if he is already throwing and the Tigers’ postseason hopes remain alive till his return, they will likely not be trading him. One MLB executive noted the same to Nightengale.

“I just think they have too much money invested in this team to give up,” said the executive via Nightengale. “I just can’t see them moving Skubal. They’re into this so deep.”

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Whether the Tigers put him up for trade or not, Skubal would certainly be looking forward to a potential contract worth $400 million in free agency.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have snapped their five-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Home run from Tigers rookie helps snap losing streak

The Detroit Tigers drafted Gage Workman in the fourth round in 2020. Since then, he has moved around the system.

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Last season, he was the Chicago Cubs’ Rule 5 pick before being released and picked up by the Chicago White Sox. He did not last there as well and ended up in Triple-A Toledo.

This year, Workman was slashing .358/.413/.590 at Toledo before the MLB call came. With Kerry Carpenter on the IL due to an AC joint sprain, the Tigers called Workman up from the Triple-A. It was perhaps a game-winning decision.

The Tigers were tied 3-3 with one out in the top of the sixth, when Workman came to pinch hit for shortstop Zach Short. On an 85mph slider, Workman launched a 382-foot two-run shot into the right field stands, just crossing the foul pole.

With an exit velocity of 101.4 mph, the homer propelled the Tigers to their win as a one-run single from Wenceel Perez sealed the score in favor of Detroit.

The Tigers will be going on a road trip to face the New York Mets next.