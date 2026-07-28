Tigers Game Brought to a Halt by Unwanted Guest as Grounds Crew Earns Standing Ovation

In the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles game on Monday, Comerica Park witnessed everyone from the grounds crew to the broadcast booth go nuts over one determined guest on the field. The Tigers dropped their 3rd game in a row, but a brief interruption from a squirrel stole the entire show.

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“It took the entire Tigers grounds crew and Orioles outfielder Leody Taveras to remove this squirrel from the field,” Jomboy Media wrote, sharing the clip on X.

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Baltimore was leading 8-5 in the sixth inning when one black squirrel made its visit through the warning track. For almost an entire inning, the struggle went on.

Refusing to corralle through an open fence, it scampered into short left field. Then, it came next to Baltimore third-base coach Buck Britton after checking out the foul lines. Britton tossed a few seeds on its way, as the squirrel was greeted by a bird. After a brief curious pause, it started running again.

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Then came the seventh inning stretch.

Orioles outfielder Leody Taveras caught it with his glove and tried to lift it out of the field, but to no avail.

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“I don’t want to squeeze it,” Taveras said, explaining he was just trying to lift it up and out rather than pin it down. “I hope it’s good,” he added afterward.

The entire Tigers grounds crew decided enough was enough.

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More than a dozen staffers surrounded the squirrel in the right-field corner with towels, and it still wouldn’t cooperate. It kept dodging the crew until one member finally wrapped it in a towel and carried it out through the tunnels.

Tigers broadcaster Jason Benetti called the whole chase with the kind of energy usually reserved for a walk-off, keeping the crowd nearly as entertained as the squirrel itself.

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Once it was over, home-plate umpire Bill Miller grabbed his mic to thank the crew for their effort.

“I’d like to thank the grounds crew,” Miller asked for a round of applause.

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The stadium answered with boos instead, squarely on the squirrel’s side, and the broadcast booth couldn’t stop laughing about it.

Fans remarked it as the ‘most entertaining part of the season,’ while some mocked how the entire ground staff was running in sync behind the squirrel. Even Tigers mascot PAWS was holding up a makeshift sign in the stands.

“Free the squirrel.”

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On Jomboy Media’s post, some even shared their concern for the squirrel, hoping it is okay.

It wasn’t even the first time Comerica Park has dealt with a squirrel problem, and it’s far from the strangest animal moment baseball has produced over the years.

The escape artist joined a long list of unforgettable animal interruptions

Another black squirrel, possibly the same one, ran loose on that same field on May 27, 2025, just over a year before Monday’s chase.

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It’s been barely a year since the Yankees, too, dealt with something similar.

On August 22 last year, a squirrel invaded the Bronx during a Red Sox game, running toward the batter’s box while rookie Jhostynxon Garcia was hitting before facing down Max Fried near the mound and escaping through the right-field scoreboard.

“That’s the first time it’s happened to me,” Garcia said after the game. “At one point, I think I just said, ‘OK, buddy, let’s go.'”

That reminded fans of another older story.

A squirrel famously ran across home plate during a 2011 postseason game between the Cardinals and Phillies, and plenty of Cardinals fans still credit it as a good-luck omen from the year they went on to win the World Series.

A goose caused its own brief delay at Wrigley Field earlier this season, and in 2001, Randy Johnson’s fastball struck a dove in mid-flight, killing it instantly and pausing the game.

And now, the Tigers and Orioles will play twice more this week, Tuesday and Wednesday, both at Comerica Park, as Detroit looks to snap its skid against the same opponent that just watched its grounds crew get booed for catching a squirrel.