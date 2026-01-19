Tigers Given Clear Ultimatum to Solve “Elephant in the Room” Crisis as Detroit’s Future Hang in Balance

The Detroit Tigers have one of the best pitching aces in the world with Tarik Skubal. But his staying with the Tigers after 2026 is not yet confirmed, and that might be a big problem. And that is where the Tigers have an ultimatum, or their future could be very dark.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

MLB Insider Jesse Rogers wrote about what are the things the Tigers till need to do in the offseason. And Tarik Skubal was the talking point.

“Address the elephant in the room: Tarik Skubal,” wrote Rogers. “Unsigned after next year, the team and player are set to go to arbitration… Settling his long-term future wouldn’t hurt… if the Tigers are to do great things on the field in 2026, they need Skubal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Detroit Tigers face a clear ultimatum that now defines their competitive direction beyond 2026. They can commit long-term money to Tarik Skubal or risk losing him eventually.

That decision carries weight because Detroit is coming off playoff appearances in 2024 and 2025. Skubal sits at the center because his presence directly supports contention and roster stability.

Both sides are now heading toward arbitration after failing to bridge a historic salary gap. Detroit filed at $19 million while Skubal submitted $32 million for the 2026 salary season. That $13 million difference is the largest arbitration gap ever recorded for a pitcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent projections placed Skubal at around $17.8 million, showing how far apart filings remain financially.

The disagreement stems from differing interpretations of arbitration norms within the collective bargaining agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Tigers argue that precedent limits raises, while Tarik Skubal cites special accomplishments and service time. Those provisions allow comparisons beyond arbitration peers, including free agent salaries across the baseball league.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Jul 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after he gets a strike out to end the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. Detroit Comerica Park Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20250726_szo_aa1_0059

This clash pushes both parties toward a February hearing with unpredictable arbitrator outcomes possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

If unresolved, the process risks resembling a messy divorce that strains long-standing relationships. Public disputes in arbitration often harden positions and reduce chances for future negotiations.

That tension matters because Skubal is represented by Scott Boras and holds union influence. Once trust erodes, teams frequently explore trades rather than attempt uncertain long-term resolutions.

Perception also plays a role, as Detroit’s filing appears low relative to Skubal’s impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, he logged 195.1 innings, a 2.21 ERA, and a 0.89 WHIP, league best. He also struck out 241 batters, leading baseball and supporting a $32 million valuation. Those numbers followed consecutive Cy Young Awards, achievements already acknowledged in arbitration history contexts.

Since Skubal debuted in 2020, Detroit’s results show steady improvement in winsand seasonal totals. The Detroit Tigers climbed from 23 wins in 2020 to 87 wins in the 2025 regular season. Maintaining playoff contention requires elite pitching, and Skubal anchors that requirement statistically for Detroit.

Moving him would inject uncertainty into planning and materially lower Detroit’s short-term outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Detroit Tigers can either pay Tarik Skubal now or explain contention later without him. Arbitration numbers show Detroit filing low while Scott Boras pushes baseball economics into the spotlight. If this ends badly, the Tigers’ future reads cautionary, not competitive, and everyone notices.

Amid Skubal’s arbitration battle, the Tigers appear ready to part ways with Baez

The Detroit Tigers are juggling more than just Tarik Skubal’s looming arbitration headache. While the ace pitcher fights for a historic payday, the front office is quietly eyeing Javier Baez’s exit. Payroll, priorities, and patience are all on the line, and the moves made now could define Detroit’s 2026 strategy. Skubal and Baez might just be the season’s ultimate litmus test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade rumors around Detroit Tigers’ shortstop Javier Baez have resurfaced in recent days.

Baez has spent four seasons in Detroit since signing in December 2021 after free agency. During this time, he has averaged .229 with a .626 OPS, hitting 44 home runs. In 2025 alone, he batted .257 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs, showing limited improvement.

Baez’s contract continues to complicate any trade discussions, with $24 million owed in both 2026 and 2027. Analysts note that his salary and declining performance make him difficult for other teams to acquire. While he once offered offensive promise, his overall production has not met expectations in Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

These factors combine to make his future with the Tigers uncertain as trade talks remain speculative.

Despite the challenges, the Tigers are focused on preparing their roster for the upcoming season. Time is limited with spring training approaching, leaving little margin for long negotiations. Management must balance salary obligations, on-field performance, and potential trade returns in decision-making.

Skubal’s payday and Baez’s uncertain future are shaping Detroit’s offseason more than fans expected. Javier Baez might leave, but the Tigers’ front office seems perfectly content testing other teams’ patience. In Detroit, payroll decisions feel like a high-stakes chess match with Skubal and Baez central.