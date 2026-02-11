Tigers’ Justin Verlander Reunion Sparks Desperate Plea as 34YO Detroit Veteran Awaits MLB Job

The Detroit Tigers have designed their latest signing as an emotional full-circle moment for the fans. The legendary Justin Verlander is returning to the Tigers’ den for 2026. But the narrative is not the same for all Tigers’ veterans.

The soon-to-be 43-year-old is chasing the coveted 300-win club. Verlander has confidence in his abilities, and his stint with the San Francisco Giants last season speaks for itself. In the 29 starts he made for the Giants, the former MVP recorded an ERA of 3.85 with an impressive 137 strikeouts in the 152 innings he pitched. This reunion immediately elevates the Tigers’ rotation, making it one of the most formidable in the division.

Verlander agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with the Tigers on Tuesday. Once confirmed, the Tigers took to their official X handle to announce Verlander’s return to Detroit to the fans. While the grass is green on the future Hall of Famer’s side, the same cannot be said about Buck Farmer. Farmer is hoping for an MLB contract, and his desperation took the form of an Instagram comment.

Justin’s brother, Ben Verlander, had posted an update on pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training. Being out of a job, Farmer posted a plea in the comments section of the post.

“If you know of any roster openings, let me know.”

It has not been easy for the 34-year-old Tigers veteran since his last major league appearance in 2024. Farmer’s 2025 season has not been smooth sailing after it began with free agency. He signed minor league deals with the Braves and the Angels but was released within a couple of months. However, his minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds yielded better results.

Comfortable in the Bats atmosphere, Farmer registered an ERA of 1.69 in 20 appearances. Though he pitched well, Farmer did not get called up for the majors and hit free agency. Now, as the MLB offseason is nearing its end, Farmer is still on the job search.

After the Verlander reunion, could Detroit open its doors for Farmer as well, considering his job search has now extended to Instagram? The Tigers have their starting rotation sorted with names like Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, and now Verlander. But maybe they can add some depth with Farmer, who usually comes late in the game. His role focuses on getting the hitters out quickly. With a rotation of ace starters already in place, Farmer could be the one to come in and wrap up games for the Tigers.

Verlander’s addition to bolster the Tigers’ rotation

The illustrious Verlander will likely slot into the Detroit rotation behind left-handers Skubal and Valdez.

With the addition of the right-handed Jack Flaherty to the mix of Verlander, Skubal, and Valdez, manager A.J. Hinch is set to produce one of the most dangerous rotations in the AL Central. With this formidable group, the Tigers’ progress would be one to look forward to.

Verlander has previously led the Tigers to the World Series twice, in 2006 and 2012, but fell short. Their last World Series win dates back to 1984. But Verlander has been a World Series champion with the Houston Astros. Perhaps, with Verlander back and Cy Young winner Skubal in, the Tigers’ World Series drought will end this year.