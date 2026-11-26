Few starting pitchers have matched Kevin Gausman’s workload over the past six seasons. He has recorded at least 170 innings, 30 starts, and 160 strikeouts every year since 2021. Now, the Tigers are betting on that consistency returning after his ERA climbed to 4.51 during the 2026 campaign.

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“Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract, pending a physical,” reported MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

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The Detroit Tigers have added another established arm as they reshape their starting rotation for the 2027 season. Kevin Gausman agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract, giving Detroit an experienced starter without taking on a lengthy financial commitment. The move follows a difficult campaign in which the Tigers finished 76-86 and missed the playoffs despite several encouraging pitching performances.

Detroit has already added Luis Gil and extended Troy Melton, giving its rotation more options heading into spring training before the offseason work is finished. Gausman now joins a group that needs dependable innings as much as another source of strikeouts.

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Gausman arrives with a track record that makes this short contract an understandable gamble for Detroit’s front office. He has pitched at least 170 innings, made 30 starts and recorded 160 strikeouts in every season since 2021. No other major league pitcher has reached 30 starts in each of those six consecutive seasons. His 1,103.1 innings over that span rank second behind Logan Webb, while his 1,204 strikeouts rank third across baseball over that six-year stretch.

That consistency gives the Tigers a starter capable of taking regular turns and easing the workload placed on their bullpen.

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The veteran also brings experience from several competitive teams and a history of staying available throughout long regular seasons. Gausman has made two All-Star teams, first with San Francisco in 2021 and later with Toronto in 2023. His strongest season came in 2023, when he led the American League with 237 strikeouts in a full campaign. He finished third in Cy Young voting that year and established himself as one of the league’s most reliable frontline starters during his time in Toronto. Detroit will hope some of that form returns, especially with younger pitchers still developing around him.

However, Gausman’s latest numbers show why the Tigers could secure him on a one-year agreement rather than a longer deal for now. He went 9-12 with a 4.51 ERA across 32 starts for Toronto and Chicago during the 2026 season. He also recorded 184 strikeouts over 177.2 innings, while allowing a 1.27 WHIP across those appearances. The ERA was his highest since 2019, and his results became less consistent after joining the Cubs. His strikeout production remained useful, but Detroit will need better command and run prevention next season.

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Gausman’s splitter remains an important reason his strikeout numbers have held up through several recent seasons. The pitch generated a 42.9% whiff rate in 2026, giving him a reliable weapon when he needs to finish at-bats. His fastball averaged 93.8 mph, making location and the splitter’s effectiveness especially important for his overall approach against major league hitters.

When he gets ahead and keeps the fastball down, the combination can still produce swings and misses. When his command slips, however, hitters can punish mistakes, as his 2026 ERA clearly illustrates.

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Detroit’s rotation was not statistically weak last season, finishing with a 3.55 ERA among its starting pitchers. The Tigers’ overall 3.67 pitching ERA ranked sixth in the majors, despite their disappointing 76-86 record. Keider Montero posted a 3.48 ERA, while Troy Melton finished at 2.76 across 114⅓ innings.

The larger concern was keeping the rotation intact after Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize each made only 16 starts. Gausman gives Detroit another durable option, but his signing does not erase every question surrounding the staff heading into the 2027 season.

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The Tigers need more pitching, and they have options

The Detroit Tigers cannot afford another offseason with unanswered questions surrounding their bullpen. Emilio Pagán has joined the team, but Detroit still needs another dependable late-inning arm. The Tigers converted just 32 of 64 save chances in 2026, leaving half unclaimed. They also ranked 23rd among 30 teams in bullpen strikeouts per nine innings. Scott Harris wants more strikeouts and veteran relievers capable of retiring hitters from either side.

That priority makes Bryan Abreu an intriguing possibility, although his latest season was less dominant. The Astros right-hander posted a 3.73 ERA, 80 strikeouts and 9 saves across 62.2 innings. His 2025 season was stronger, with a 2.28 ERA and 105 strikeouts across 71 innings. Abreu could give A.J. Hinch another power arm for the seventh or eighth inning. His previous experience under Hinch in Houston could also make him an appealing addition.

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Raisel Iglesias would offer Detroit a more established option for handling the ninth inning. He finished 2026 with a 2.55 ERA, 34 saves and 64 strikeouts across 60 innings. His 287 career saves give Detroit proven closing experience beyond Pagán’s recent ninth-inning work.

Pete Fairbanks presents a different case because his 2026 results raise some understandable concerns. He recorded a 6.31 ERA, 57 strikeouts, and 19 saves across 41.1 innings pitched. Still, his 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings show the swing-and-miss ability Detroit wants today.

Abreu offers power, Iglesias brings closing experience, while Fairbanks carries strikeout upside and risk. Pagán strengthens the group, but another dependable arm could give Hinch better late-game choices. With Harris openly prioritizing bullpen strikeouts, another reliever remains a logical next step for Detroit this winter.