Tigers Manager Clears the Air Around Tensions between Tarik Skubal & Front Office After $32M Arbitration Battle

The Tigers couldn’t avoid an arbitration showdown with Tarik Skubal. And in the end, they came out on the losing side. But now, fans are less focused on the ruling itself and more curious about what this means for the relationship between the team and its ace going forward.

Well, even though Skubal won his arbitration case, the Tigers stuck with their $19 million offer right up until the final moment. As a result, they’re now on the hook for about $13 million more for the same production. That has naturally sparked questions about what the clubhouse will look like this season.

There’s no doubt Detroit has one of the strongest starting rotations in the AL, especially with Skubal and Framber Valdez anchoring it. But will Skubal still be fully bought in after the team declined to meet his valuation? Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, however, has tried to put those concerns to rest.

“You ready to go win the AL Central and try to win the World Series?” Hinch shared via Foul Territory.

Now that’s not just what Hinch is expecting, but it is what he asked Skubal after arbitration ended. So yes, the front office is already past the battle and waving the white flag just before the spring training kicks in.

Notably, Hinch has remained in close contact with Skubal throughout the offseason. He even spent time with him recently at the BBWAA Awards Dinner in New York. It made Hinch confident that Skubal’s competitive edge would help him tune out the noise and stay locked in on his pitching. Hinch seemed impressed by how professionally Skubal handled the arbitration process, keeping the business side separate from his work on the field.

So, that should reassure fans that both sides are ready to put the dispute behind them as the season approaches. And why not? Because this upcoming season could be pivotal for both the Tigers and Skubal. It may represent Detroit’s final run with its ace. And Skubal’s chance to truly cement his legacy as one of the great pitchers in franchise history.

Skubal will open the 2026 season chasing history, aiming to join Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson as the only pitchers to win three straight Cy Young Awards. And by adding Valdez, the Tigers finally made the kind of impact move that could push Skubal to the next level. Yes, Detroit will pay $32 million for one year of Skubal, but pairing him with Valdez for a full season makes the price easier to swallow.

Skubal’s 241 SOs in 2025, along with Valdez’s 187, is what make the Tigers’ mound look like a force to reckon with.

But let’s be honest that while Hinch has made it clear the focus is on moving forward and chasing a World Series, Skubal’s arbitration case may still end up shifting the league’s broader landscape in ways that go beyond Detroit.

Tarik Skubal’s arbitration starts a new era in MLB

So, as the Tigers keep pushing ahead with Skubal, this arbitration ruling could change the game across MLB. And why Not? Because premium starters now have a new blueprint to point to in arbitration. Check any arbitration cases hereon, and Skubal will be cited as a benchmark.

Yes, not many pitchers have a resume like Skubal’s, but even guys like Logan Gilbert and Joe Ryan, who are in arbitration right now, are lined up for big raises. They probably won’t touch Skubal’s $32 million number, but they’re almost certainly going to make a lot more than they would have under the old standards.

Moreover, we will not be surprised to see the teams backtracking on their desperate push to force their players into arbitration.

And then there’s Paul Skenes. He looks like the next pitcher who could completely blow past Skubal’s record. He’s still a few years away from his final arbitration season, but his first crack at arbitration comes next offseason. So, if Tarik Skubal’s ruling gives the most headaches for a team, it’s surely the Pirates.