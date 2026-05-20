Tigers Manager Shuts “Ridiculous” Rumors as Tarik Skubal’s Return Remains Uncertain

The Tigers entered the 2026 season with probably the most hyped starting rotation. Names like Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez made the fans hopeful for a better outcome. However, Valdez faltered with a 4.58 ERA, and Skubal got sidelined for his left elbow surgery in early May. Since then, the anticipation around Skubal’s return has been rising by the day. A recent report went viral, stating Skubal is returning sooner than expected.

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Tigers manager AJ Hinch took no time to quash the rumors.

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“That’s not true,” Hinch said when asked if Tarik Skubal could be back as soon as next week without a rehab assignment. “That’s ridiculous.”

The Tigers’ fans’ anticipation for the reigning Cy Young winner is expected, and a few social media accounts might have cashed in on the trending topic.

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Skubal underwent surgery to remove bone chips from his left elbow, and as per MLB insider Job Heyman, he could be sidelined for about 4-6 weeks. “Tarik Skubal’s elbow surgery was such a success that he could start working out within days, and two months is even seen as a conservative estimate for the 2-time Cy Young winner to return. 4 to 6 weeks possible. One relatively small loose body was removed,” Heyman said.

Skubal was going well this year, recording a 2.70 ERA and securing 45 SOs. Hence, missing him for 6 weeks proved to be a lot more difficult for the fans. An X user named Rob Silver tried to cash in on the emotion. “That’s right – after two mound sessions, Skubal, the Tigers, and his advisors are discussing whether a rehab assignment is necessary, meaning he could be back as soon as next week,” he said via X.

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Since then, the fans stayed optimistic about seeing Skubal back in action. However, Hinch made it clear that the team will not rush their prized arm. It is safe to assume that Tarik Skubal would certainly have a rehab session. This also made sure that he is not returning by next week and certainly not before early next month.

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A lot is riding on Skubal, and neither the Tigers nor Skubal himself would think of rushing in his rental year.

Amid this heartbreak for the fans, the only silver lining was Skubal’s own statement. He confirmed that he threw pitches “like a normal pregame bullpen” on Monday. “I haven’t had any symptoms since the surgery,” Skubal added. So, rehab is absolutely on track, and Skubal should be back within the stipulated time.

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However, Tarik Skubal’s time with the Tigers after his return could be cut short if things didn’t go as planned for the team. A few surprising decisions might be on the cards.

Tarik Skubal is facing an uncertain future in Detroit

It might sound beyond imagination that the Tigers could try to trade Skubal by the trade deadline. Losing the reigning Cy Young winner, but not retaining him, could prove the biggest disaster for the Tigers, but the next few weeks will determine if this rumor comes true.

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There’s no doubt that the Tigers are struggling since Skubal got sidelined. He had his last start on April 29, and since the Tigers recorded 5-12. They’ve lost 11 of their last 13 games while being outscored 69-32. Now, Skubal’s future with the Tigers depends on how they perform in the next few weeks. With their current 20-29 record, the Tigers are away from the Wild Card race.

There are still 64 games left for the Tigers before August 3, the trade deadline. If they perform better and come back in the Wild Card race, Skubal could stay for the season. But if not, then the Tigers could look to fetch the maximum from a Skubal trade. It is not expected that Skubal will be at his best upon his return. And the Tigers know that, despite Skubal not being at his best, there will be no dearth of suitors for him.

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So, trading him and getting a chance to amp up the roster for the next season might prove more realistic for the Tigers. Fans will not love this projection, but for the Tigers, this is nothing new. They previously traded John Smoltz and Eugenio Suarez. Tarik Skubal could be the next in line of the Tigers’ regrettable trades.