Tigers Owner Breaks Silence On Tarik Skubal’s Future After Detroit’s $32M Defeat Sparks Trade Rumors

The Tigers made major moves this offseason. In February, they added both Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, signaling that the organization is serious about contending. While Verlander’s one-year, $13 million deal is relatively manageable, Valdez’s contract raised some eyebrows: three years, $115 million.

Despite those additions, Tarik Skubal sits at the top of Detroit’s payroll for 2026 with a $32 million salary based on AAV rankings. Earlier reports suggested the Tigers hoped to keep his number closer to $19 million this year, likely because the payroll was already under pressure. However, after losing the arbitration case, the club is now responsible for the full $32 million.

That outcome has led some fans to question what it might mean for Skubal’s long-term future in Detroit. Owner Chris Ilitch recently addressed those concerns and offered insight into how the front office plans to approach the situation.

“I hope it’s clear I want to support our team to make sure that we are a championship-caliber organization. So let’s let Scott evaluate and decide what he’d like to do, but I think I’m going to do everything I can to continue to support our team and make sure we’re a championship-type club.” Ilitch said in an interview with the Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen.

While Ilitch did not explicitly guarantee that the Tigers will keep Tarik Skubal long term, he offered insight into how the organization is approaching the situation. He emphasized that his priority is building a championship-caliber team. At the same time, he made it clear that baseball decisions ultimately rest with team president Scott Harris, who will evaluate what is best for the club moving forward.

Still, one obvious question remains: wouldn’t every contender want a pitcher like Skubal on its roster? That is what makes this situation particularly intriguing. Based on Ilitch’s comments, a qualifying offer in the future seems possible, but payroll realities complicate everything.

Detroit is reportedly projected to begin the season with a collective bargaining tax payroll of around $241 million. That figure places the Tigers close to MLB’s $244 million luxury tax threshold. It is a notable position for a franchise that has not traditionally operated at that level of spending. In fact, their payroll projection currently sits above teams like the Red Sox, who are expected to open the season closer to $190 million.

With payroll already tight, Skubal’s arbitration victory has added another layer of tension. It has also raised questions about his relationship with the front office going forward. After the hearing, Skubal described the process as “frustrating,” which is rarely the tone teams hope to hear from their ace.

That said, winning often smooths over conflicts. If Skubal delivers another dominant season and helps Detroit make a deep postseason run, perhaps even to the World Series, it could ease much of the tension. A qualifying offer could eventually come into play, but for now, the situation remains unsettled.

Valdez’s signing is further making Tarik Skubal’s trading a bit obvious

The Tigers handing Framber Valdez a three-year, $115 million deal feels like more than just a typical roster move. He could potentially serve as a replacement for Skubal if Detroit ultimately goes in a different direction. Valdez’s track record certainly supports that possibility.

Since 2020, he has logged 973 innings with a 3.23 ERA, showing the kind of durability and consistency that is increasingly rare in today’s game. The 2025 season marked the third time in four years he made at least 30 starts, finishing with a 3.66 ERA across 192 innings. That level of production firmly places him among frontline starters.

Still, replacing Skubal would not be easy. Over the past two seasons, he has been one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers. In 2024, he went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and recorded 228 strikeouts, establishing himself as one of the league’s top aces.

According to FanSided’s Mark Powell, one potential scenario could involve Detroit acquiring Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin in a trade package centered around Tarik Skubal.

Interestingly, Pittsburgh is already pushing beyond its typical payroll comfort zone this season. If the Pirates were willing to meet Skubal’s price tag, a rotation led by Skubal and Paul Skenes would instantly become one of the most electric duos in baseball. And with Ilitch not ruling out any possibilities, the situation remains one worth watching.