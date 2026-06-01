Tigers Set to Lose Tarik Skubal as Detroit’s Playoff Hopes Turn Bleak, Per Insider

Tarik Skubal joins the Detroit Tigers‘ IL, killing their postseason chances. Set to become a free agent after this season, the Tigers will benefit the most from a trade. And one MLB insider feels a blockbuster trade will happen at the trade deadline on August 3.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic opined that if the Tigers lose their playoff chance by the time Skubal returns, they will probably trade him. Rosenthal believes the consensus in the league about Skubal is that the ace will leave Detroit.

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Skubal underwent surgery on his throwing elbow to remove loose bodies. However, he is recovering rapidly and could be back in the rotation within a few weeks if he recovers at the same rate. Without Skubal, the Tigers have gone 6-22 and dropped their eighth series in a row.

They hold the worst record (22-38) in the American League and are seven games behind the Wild Card spot. Currently, the Toronto Blue Jays occupy the last of the three Wild Card spots in the AL. They are 11.5 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central.

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However, if they pull a miraculous recovery, it won’t be a complete surprise. In 2024, the Tigers entered the playoffs with an 86-76 record after they fell 10 games behind in the division. Scott Harris might decide to cling to those hopes and not trade Skubal at all. The Tigers can then make him a qualifying offer and risk losing him as a free agent. In return, they would only get a draft pick.

But if the Tigers do place Skubal on the trade market, he will be the hottest trade piece this year. Skubal can bring cash considerations and a handful of prospects to Detroit, as teams try to make a matching offer. A much more beneficial alternative for a franchise whose playoff chances hang in the balance.

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For Skubal’s next landing spot, no MLB team is out of the list. Every franchise, including the defending World Series champion, the Dodgers, can also be on the trade race despite having a packed rotation. Dodgers starter Blake Snell is also recovering from the same surgery as Skubal.

Skubal’s injury and scheduled return

Skubal underwent arthroscopic surgery in early May. Such surgeries usually take at least two months of recovery time. However, doctors have used NanoNeedle in Skubal’s procedure, which is designed to be minimally invasive. It has also reduced his recovery time to only weeks rather than months.

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Two weeks post-surgery, the two-time Cy Young winner has already thrown a bullpen session. He is ready to throw in a simulated game on Monday. If all goes according to plan, he will have another simulated session on June 7.

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Skubal can return to the Tigers’ rotation as early as June 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Before surgery, Skubal posted a 3.70 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 3-2 record this season. If Skubal regains his Cy Young form after his return and the Tigers decide to trade him, fans must prepare themselves for a blockbuster deal.