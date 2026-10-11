Tigers Veteran Makes Major Career Decision as His Detroit Tenure Comes to an End

Tanner Rainey has elected free agency, ending his brief stint with the Detroit Tigers. Players with six or more years of service time in MLB earn the right to become a free agent. After spending nine years in the big leagues, Rainey cashed it in.

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In 2026, the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen recorded the second-most blown saves in all of MLB. In the offseason, the Tigers’ president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, should focus on rebuilding the bullpen and adding experienced relief depth. However, Harris won’t have one veteran reliever at his disposal, as Tanner Rainey has elected to end his stint with the Tigers.

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According to Evan Woodberry of MLive, “Veteran right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey, who made brief appearances for the Detroit Tigers in each of the last two seasons, has elected free agency.”

Rainey’s tenure with Detroit spanned less than two seasons, marked by limited opportunities and a mid-season DFA.

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Rainey joined the Tigers as an experienced relief option following his stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, his opportunities with the Tigers were limited as he struggled to establish himself as a regular arm in the major-league bullpen.

In 2026, Rainey posted a 3.86ERA across 7.0 innings in 6 outings. He allowed 3 earned runs on 3 hits and 8 walks before the Tigers designated him for assignment in late August. Rainey also threw four wild pitches and hit a batter during his big-league stint. The veteran’s outings with the Tigers highlighted his struggles with command and control. He recorded a 19.4% strikeout rate this season.

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Following his DFA, Rainey cleared the waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo. However, the veteran no longer wishes to return to the minors and elected free agency.

The Tigers originally signed Rainey on July 18, 2025, to a minor league contract. He was called up in late 2025 to provide bullpen depth after Charlie Morton was designated for assignment. He threw two major league games and posted a 13.50 ERA at the time. The Tigers designated him for assignment and non-tendered him after the season ended.

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However, they shortly re-signed him to a minor league contract. Rainey joined the Tigers during Spring Training as a non-roster invitee.

Rainey spent most of his time within the Tigers’ organization pitching for Triple-A Toledo. In the 2026 season, he posted a 5-4 record and a 3.40 ERA in 47.2 innings, striking out 67 and walking 29.

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In the minor leagues, Rainey recorded a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 41.1% ground ball rate, despite his struggles with command and control. As he enters free agency, his impressive strikeout rate might interest other teams. But teams may balk at his command issues and high walk rate (15.3% ).

Notably, Rainey’s best years came with the Washington Nationals, where he excelled as a power reliever. He was a member of their 2019 World Series championship squad. As the Nationals’ closer, Rainey also recorded 12 saves in 2022. But injuries hampered him.

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He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 and struggled to find his footing. He joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025 and posted a 10.57 ERA in 11 outings before the Tigers signed him for bullpen depth.

Apart from Rainey, another player also elected free agency ahead of the 2027 season. He was a former Tigers infielder as well.

Jeimer Candelario, ex-Tiger, elects free agency

Jeimer Candelario will end a disappointing 2026 season as a minor league free agent.

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The infielder started the season as the Los Angeles Angels’ third baseman. He was named to the Halos’ Opening Day roster.

But he went 2-for-18 with eight strikeouts before the Angels designated him for assignment. Then, the team outrighted the player to Triple-A Salt Lake. He spent the rest of his season in the minors. Candelario hit .281 with an .886 OPS, 15 home runs and 19 doubles in 88 games for Salt Lake.

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He elected free agency ahead of the upcoming offseason.

In his six years with the Tigers, Candelario posted the best numbers in Detroit. Across parts of 6 seasons, Candelario slashed .243/.324/.404 with 65 homers, 124 doubles, and 245 RBI in 590 games. He was also the Tigers’ player of the year in 2021. The year before, he was voted the Tiger of the Year.

With the offseason coming soon, diverse opportunities will await the two veterans as teams will be on the lookout for experienced players.