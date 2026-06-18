“Time Heals All Wounds” – 2X World Series Champion Finally Opens Up on Cubs Firing in Emotional Admission

The Cubs moved on within weeks of assuring David Ross his job was safe. The shock November 2023 firing still stings for him, but now, almost three years later, he seems to have found peace. As a 2016 Cubs World Series champion, returning to manage the team was a proud achievement. But getting fired was much more painful.

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“It definitely, you know, stings for sure,” Ross admitted in a recent podcast with 104.3 The Score. “I think time heals all wounds.”

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David Wade Ross joined the Cubs as a manager in October 2019. He managed a 262-284 record with the team and a lone postseason appearance as the NL Central toppers in 2020. Despite missing out on the playoffs with an 83-79 record in 2023, Jed Hoyer, the president of baseball operations, showed a vote of confidence at the end of the season. However, as soon as they found out about Craig Counsell’s availability, they parted ways with Ross in November that year.

However, Counsell also did not bring the Cubs immediate success. In his first year as manager, they posted the exact same 83-79 record.

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Ross did his best to handle the whole thing with professionalism. In fact, the first call after the firing went straight to Counsell to offer his congratulations. But deep down, he was way more hurt than anyone could fathom. In fact, he admitted that he is still not completely over it.

“Sometimes, I go to ‘Negative Town,’” the former manager boldly confessed. “But I try not to. I think for the most part, I’m a pretty positive person, and I don’t like carrying stuff like that with me. That stuff’s poison for me.”

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David Ross won two World Series championships in his 15-year career as a catcher. The first came in 2013, wearing the Red Sox jersey while his 2016 ring was with the Cubs.

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He even had mixed emotions while watching the Cubs after his firing. And he also admitted that he wished that the team wouldn’t start winning immediately after his departure. The wound was so deep that he never returned to a dugout role ever since. And become an analyst with ESPN instead.

However, the timing of a major milestone finally changed his perspective.

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But David Ross did find peace

The Chicago Cubs are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their historic 2016 World Series win this season. At first, the manager-turned-analyst was very hesitant to attend the Cubs Convention back in January. He did not want to face the organization that fired him.

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But Ross eventually found a way to move on. He teamed up with former Cubs star Anthony Rizzo to start a new podcast called The Lovable Reunion. Their goal was to celebrate the 2016 team by sharing fun stories. Talking to old teammates like Albert Almora, Chris Coghlan, and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts proved to be exactly what Ross needed.

He acknowledged how spending time with his former teammates, meeting the current players, revisiting old memories, and celebrating the legacy “brought a lot of joy.” This process felt very healing for him.

“I still love a lot of those guys. I managed a lot of (2:00) those guys and doing their game on Sunday for ESPN…put a smile on my face for sure,” Ross added.

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The relationship that turned sour a few years back has now come full circle. David Ross has been able to move forward, thanks to time, perspective, and the reunion with his former friends. And he is excited to be back in Wrigley Field to be a part of the celebration on Saturday, July 18, 2026.