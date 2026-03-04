“Time Is Ticking” — ESPN Voice Blasts Yankees Fans for Not Appreciating Aaron Judge Enough

Time is not stopping for anyone, and it is certainly not stopping for Aaron Judge. The 33-year-old is already in the 4th year of his 9-year contract, and one of the best players of our generation might end his career without a ring. But according to Michael Kay, the Yankees fans need to worry about that more than they seem to be.

Michael Kay, in the Michael Kay Show, said, “People look up to Judge like he is the baseball god… He’s captain of the New York Yankees… I really believe that we take him for granted… Time is clicking. It’s ticking… He’s not going to be playing forever.”

Aaron Judge’s absence from the World Baseball Classic one day made Kay realize that Yankees fans don’t fully appreciate his greatness the way the rest of baseball does.

When Judge left for the WBC, players from all teams spoke about how they idolize him and want to play with him, showing how universal his respect has become. These peers see Judge as a true leader, not just a great player, and they openly praise his work ethic and presence in the clubhouse. Yankees fans see his greatness daily, but familiarity has dulled their sense of how rare his talent truly is.

Kay felt this disconnect sharply when the broader baseball world embraced Aaron Judge in a way that Yankee fans often quietly shrug off.

Judge’s status among his peers reflects his position as one of the best players in the game right now, demonstrated by his third American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2025.

In 2025, Judge hit .331 with 53 home runs and led baseball in on-base percentage (.457), slugging (.688), and OPS (1.144), numbers that put him at the top of the league in key offensive categories. He also became just the third player in history to hit 50 home runs and win a batting title in the same season, accomplishing a feat only matched by legends like Mickey Mantle and Jimmie Foxx.

Teammates and rivals alike spoke openly about Judge’s impact and how rare it is to see that level of performance sustained over a long season. Those around the game recognize Judge’s contributions in a way that goes beyond what fans who see him every night tend to notice.

Since his arrival, Judge’s impact on the New York Yankees has gone far beyond big hits, especially with his leadership and the historic way he helped anchor the lineup in 2024 and 2025. In 2025, Judge paced New York with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs while also posting a .331 batting average to secure his first batting title and lead the majors in runs scored and intentional walks.

At the plate in the postseason, he hit .500, the best slash line of his playoff career, and his game-tying three-run homer in the ALDS kept the Yankees alive in a must-win game. His presence lifted the offense and gave the Yankees a chance to compete in every game, even when other parts of the roster struggled.

For fans outside New York and fellow players, Judge’s 2025 performance stands as clear proof of his immense value to the team. Kay believes fans take Aaron Judge for granted because his elite production has become expected rather than extraordinary to those who see it every day.

While the broader baseball world treats Judge’s feats as landmark moments, local fans often react to another .300 average and 50-plus home runs with a kind of “yeah, that’s just him” shrug. His consistency has been so high that moments like breaking franchise home run lists or leading the league become background noise for many Yankees watchers.

This sense of normalcy dims the appreciation of just how rare his combination of power, discipline, and leadership truly is. When peers praise him and national coverage highlights his achievements, it makes the quiet local response feel strangely muted.

Aaron Judge is a generational talent whose window of peak performance will not last forever, and time is ticking on the era when he dominates games in this way.

At age 33, his 2025 season was one of the best of his career, but even the greatest hitters eventually see decline, and fans don’t always grasp that now. The urgency Judge feels about winning a World Series shows its importance; even after three MVPs, he says he would trade every award for a championship ring.

Because of this desire, he, Hal Steinbrenner, and GM Brian Cashman pushed to add pieces this offseason that can help translate his greatness into a title. Judge’s numbers are historic, but it is the pursuit of that elusive championship that truly drives him and should matter most to those who watch his time unfold.

This is the best chance Aaron Judge has to win something in his career

Aaron Judge leads Team USA into the World Baseball Classic with real energy and history behind him, and he finished last season with a .688 slugging percentage and 53 homers with a .331 average.

Fans can feel this is personal after the U.S. lost the 2023 final by one run to Japan, when Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end that game 3-2. Judge’s presence is more than symbolic; he’s the captain of a roster that combines his 9.7 WAR hitting season with other stars who each led the majors in power or on-base last season.

This Team USA looks the deepest on both sides of the ball, with pitching that is historically strong and hitters who hit like a balanced lineup should.

Two pitchers won Cy Young last season, Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, and Logan Webb led the majors with 224 strikeouts and 207 innings pitched. Alongside Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Kyle Schwarber combined for over 110 homers in 2025, numbers that make this batting order tougher to stop than in past Classics. Their pre-tournament 15-1 win over the San Francisco Giants, where Skenes struck out four, and Judge drove in runs, showed that this fire is real.

Still, this path won’t be easy, because Japan’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dominican Republic’s powerful lineup also carry big talent and deep experience.

Even odds from sportsbooks place the U.S. just ahead of Japan and the Dominican Republic as the favorites to win the tournament, not far above them. But with a rotation containing multiple Cy Young winners and a lineup that posted higher average WAR than any previous U.S. roster, this feels like the best shot for Judge and his teammates to finally bring home gold.