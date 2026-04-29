“Time to Cut Bait” – Mets Nation Demand Strong Action Against $75M Star After Another Setback

The New York Mets really are cursed. Just when they thought they were out of that historic 12-game losing streak, they got swept by the Rockies. To make matters worse, as soon as players started returning from injuries, the Mets lost their $75 million pitcher.

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“Kodai Senga goes on IL with lumbar spine inflammation, the Mets announce. Christian Scott recalled,” reported MLB insider Jon Heyman. Fans in Queens are already losing patience with Senga. And they have a valid reason.

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The Mets officially placed Senga on the 15-day IL after an MRI showed inflammation in his lower back. Given how poorly his 2026 season has gone so far, a move like this felt inevitable.

Senga’s fastball velocity has dropped from 97.4 mph to 95.1 mph in his last outing. He allowed 3 earned runs across 2.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Even before that start, Senga has pitched only 5.2 innings in his last two starts and has allowed 13 runs. And that is when the concern really started.

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With Senga out, the Mets called up Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse once again. Scott started a few days ago in a 10-8 win against the Twins, but it was a shaky outing. He pitched a total of 1.1 innings, earned one run, and walked five batters.

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But in Triple-A, Scott threw 13.2 innings, allowing 8 earned runs on 13 hits. He walked only two batters. This showed that he gained control over his pitches, but the contact between bat and ball also increased. And the Mets can’t afford that, but it isn’t different from what was happening to Senga.

Even before the injury news, some fans questioned Senga’s spot on the roster. Through the five starts, he has posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.950 WHIP across 20 innings. He struck out 23 batters but issued 13 walks. This can also be seen by the pitch count in games where he pitched only 2.1 innings against the Athletics, but had a pitch count of 72.

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With four early losses to his name, Senga’s short outings have put a massive, exhausting pressure on the Mets’ bullpen. This situation leaves the Mets operating with a reduced rotation, with them having to face the Angels and the Rockies after the Nationals.

The current starting rotation has Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Nolan McLean, and Christian Scott. The Mets now carry a risk of workload with a 4-man rotation. That strain grows with a 9-19 record, placing the Mets tied-last in the league.

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The Mets could use left-handers Sean Manaea and David Peterson to provide relief in a bullpen-heavy game, but they haven’t been any good either. Manaea carries an ERA of 4.7, while Peterson carries an ERA of 5.1.

Given these numbers by the Mets and a new worst 28-game start since 1983, the scrutiny on the players is at an all-time high.

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Senga’s 9.00 ERA ranks among the highest for qualified starters during April. His declining velocity and short outings have raised concerns about long-term reliability. While injury offers context, performance data continues driving debates about his future in Queens.

Mets fans are really unhappy with Kodai Senga after the injury report

The New York Mets fans are not only unhappy that Kodai Senga has been shifted to the IL. The anger is because not only is he on the IL, but he has not done anything for the team in 2026.

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“It’s time to cut bait. Do it now before it hurts any more,” a fan wrote after Kodai Senga hit the injured list again.

Not only are his numbers getting worse over the season, but injuries have been getting worse. Since joining the Mets in 2023, he has suffered from shoulder, calf, and hamstring issues. With declining velocities and short outings, the questions by Mets fans get louder with each passing day.

“On the IL with can’t pitch syndrome,” one fan wrote as Kodai Senga hit another injured list stint. This boils down to the fact that Kodai Senga has a 9.00 ERA in 5 starts. And if you forget the recent outing against the Rockies, Senga got trashed around by the Cubs and earned a total of 6 runs and lost the game 12-4.

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Even though in his first two starts of 2026 against the Cardinals and Giants, he struck out 16 batters and allowed just four earned runs. The fans’ frustration comes from the sudden and massive drop in performance. They see no point in the Mets trying to bring him back.

“Taking a page out of the Billy Eppler handbook,” one fan wrote after Kodai Senga hit the IL again. That comment points to former GM Billy Eppler, who was disciplined for improper use of the injured list. The league found that Eppler fabricated injuries and placed multiple players on the IL to fit the players he wanted. Fans now question if the New York Mets are again using injuries to manage struggling players.

“This f–king team, man. Just complete bums. If the Mets could get out of every contract they have, I’d do it,” one fan wrote, capturing frustration. That anger reflects a 9-19 start to the season, injuries, star players not performing, and weak pitching. The front office reshaped the roster heavily, adding players like Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette, yet there is no improvement. The fact that they are playing players like Polanco out of position shows how bad the construction of the team is.

“Time to trade or DFA him,” a fan wrote after Kodai Senga landed on the injured list, again. That frustration builds from his 0-4 record and 9.00 ERA. And to show how bad Senga’s season is going, even in the game against the Giants, where the Mets won, he gave away 2 runs in 5.2 innings. With 20 earned runs in 20 innings and consistent injuries, fans think it is time for him to find a new home.

For Kodai Senga and the New York Mets, numbers are speaking louder than anything else. And if results keep trending like this, even loyalty might start looking like a luxury expense.