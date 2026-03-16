Tony Vitello & Giants Hold Their Breath as 24YO Phenom Suffers Major Blow Ahead of Opening Day

The Giants’ best young bet, Hayden Birdsong, won’t be returning to the mound anytime soon. The 24-year-old phenom experienced right elbow soreness during his last Cactus League outing on Tuesday. His latest MRI exam revealed a Grade 2 right forearm strain and ulnar collateral ligament sprain. Yet, for now, Giants manager Tony Vitello is hoping for a miraculous turnaround.

“Certainly not the best-case scenario,” manager Tony Vitello said. “But hopefully we can get the best-case scenario of the unfortunate circumstances.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After his last year’s struggle, Hayden Birdsong just hinted at his best against the Guardians last week. He struck out 3 sluggers while throwing 15 of his 21 pitches for strikes. But the worst part is that it came with a UCL concern. Just after throwing around 100 mph fastballs, Birdsong felt shoulder discomfort. An MRI was performed, and a Grade 2 sprain in the ulnar collateral ligament was reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means a partial tear in the ligament and a potential Tommy John surgery!

Imago July 6, 2025, West Sacramento, Ca, USA: San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong 60 throws in the first inning against the Athletics during a game at Sutter Health Park on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in West Sacramento. West Sacramento USA – ZUMAj89_ 20250706_zaf_j89_006 Copyright: xPaulxKitagakixJr.x

While the 24-year-old is yet to make a decision and is probably taking up a second consultation, a Tommy John surgery might just be around the corner. So, Vitello is just holding his breath, believing Birdson could perform just as Randy Rodriguez pitched through his torn UCL. Reportedly, Rodriguez pitched with his injury throughout 2025 and had Tommy John surgery after the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vitello is hoping for something similar with Birdsong, as the latter hinted at ending the struggles he was having in the Giants’ bullpen from last year. Last spring, he scored a 4.80 ERA over 21 appearances. What’s worse was he surrendered 16 runs in his final 4 appearances last year. But the spring game against the Guardians last week turned the tables.

Birdsong struck out 3 Guardians sluggers and threw 15 of his 21 pitches for strikes. Enough for the Giants to think about putting Birdsong in the opening lineup, but UCL strikes. And just like that, the Giants’ plan to bet on their young arms took a toll out of nowhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Birdson, the Giants still have young names like Landen Roupp, who is coming off a 3.80 ERA last year. Then Trevor McDonald, who is coming off a 1.80 ERA from his limited exposure last year. However, investing in Birdsong despite his struggles and an UCL just when he hinted about coming back to his best could be the worst nightmare for the Giants.

Beyond Birdsong, the Giants’ pitching division is bracing for the worst

While Birdsong’s potential absence would hurt the Giants’ interest, the injury scare doesn’t end here. Reiver Sanmartin is another name who is unsure about taking the mound on Opening Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an impressive 3.42 ERA and 1.23 WHIP from the nine minor league seasons, Sanmartin was claimed off from the Reds last offseason, but considering he would hit a 60-day IL, the opening day roster of the Giants would look different. Still, that’s not the end of the Giants’ concern. Injury scare hits the Giants’ primary pitching set.

The Giants got Sam Hentges, Erik Miller, and Matt Gage as their primary relief pitchers. Among these, Hentges and Miller are unsure of the Opening Day due to injury. Miller is reportedly rehabbing his comeback by this week, and Hentges is not sure for Opening Day. So, that’s what makes Birdsong a better bet for the Giants this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Giants had a quiet offseason this year, and their youth-centric approach was largely visible, but just as Opening Day is around the corner, the strategy is turning out to be a botched move.