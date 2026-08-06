“Took Out All the Garbage”: Mets’ Deadline Moves Draw Candid Take From MLB Analyst

The New York Mets’ 2025 season ended in misery. Over their final 93 games, they went 38-55, finishing ahead of only four teams. Naturally, their season ended without a postseason berth. And if you thought 2026 would be any different, you might have been mistaken, as the Mets currently sit at 49-66. With the season unfolding the way it has, change became inevitable, and that’s exactly what the trade deadline was all about. The moves they made have given fans something to believe in for the future, and even analysts have acknowledged the Mets’ approach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Roster has been turned over, players gone… and the Mets get to start the last part of their season with a very different look,” Gary Cohen said after the Mets’ fire sale, as per Awful Announcing on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcaster Keith Hernandez took it one further and said, “Well, they definitely shuffled, brought in the truck and took out all the garbage, so to speak. But this is a turnaround for this club. It’s a new phase of this Mets season and Mets’ future. Obviously, Plan A did not work out. It’s got a lot of young players here. It’s a look to the future.”

The Mets entered the 2026 trade deadline with one clear goal: change the future of the franchise. Sitting at .426 PCT, their playoff hopes have almost disappeared, and the Mets seem to have stopped chasing a lost season. Instead, they traded several major league pieces and focused on building a stronger foundation.

Get the EssentiallySports Daily Newsletter. Stay ahead of the game with daily updates, exclusive stories, expert takes, and the biggest moments from the world's most popular sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets moved several important names, including Freddy Peralta and Tyrone Taylor, from the team. These moves took away the players who were, as some would say, holding the team back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peralta struggled ever since wearing the Mets jersey. He finished his Mets career with an ERA of 4.99 and a 5-9 record. His move to the Rays has not gone any better because he earned 7 runs in 3.2 innings in his first start.

Tyrone Taylor hasn’t done any better for the Mets with the bat. He batted with an average of .241, well below the league average of .246. He also had just 28 RBIs in the season, where he has played more than half of the games the Mets have played. And with the team looking towards the future, they also moved on from players like Clay Holmes and got a good package in return.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Holmes-Taylor package deal to the Cubs gave the Mets Jefferson Rojas in return. Rojas was already one of the top-ranked prospects in Chicago with an average of .270, 15 homers, and 57 RBIs in Double-A. This addition has given the fans something to look forward to regarding the Mets’ future.

They also got Sammy Stafura from the Pirates in the Luke Weaver trade. Stafura brings in the glove work with speed and has also improved his power in the minors. In the minors, he has hit 20 homers with an average of .276 in 60 games. Other than this, they also made sure to promote the already existing prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets promoted Nathan Lavender and Jefry Yan to the majors, and both of them did not disappoint the fans. Lavender threw 1.1 innings against the Guardians and didn’t give up any hits, walking just one batter. Yan was also pretty good because he got out of a bases-loaded jam and was the reason the Mets won 6-5 against the Guardians in extra innings.

For Mets fans, watching big names leave was never going to be easy, especially with some of them doing well. But the deadline clearly showed where this Mets team stood and what needed to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets added 12 prospects and gave their farm system a much-needed boost. This deadline was not about selling underperforming players and being happy. It was about the Mets redirecting the boat to a better destination for the coming season.