Top Baseball SS Rushed to Hospital After Facing Scary Injury

For the Yomiuri Giants, Tuesday morning’s batting practice went from routine to horrifying in a split second. A star shortstop of the Nippon Professional League had to be rushed to the hospital after he was struck in the face by a batted ball, collapsing to the ground.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yuta Izuguchi was hit in the face by a batted ball while he was warming up at the Nagano Olympic Stadium. He dropped to the ground, was taken off the field, and went straight to a hospital in Nagano City. Nikkan Sports reported the incident on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During early morning practice at the Nagano Olympic Stadium, a batted ball struck player Yuta Izuguchi directly in the face. He is being transported to the hospital by stretcher,” reported Nikkan Sports.

Last season, Izuguchi won an array of accolades. He became the NPB All-Star and won the NPB Best Nine Award for his performance as a shortstop. The Giants’ player also won the Central League Mitsui Golden Glove award in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Nikkan Sports, Izuguchi was stretchered directly into the ambulance waiting near the left field foul pole. Once the shortstop was settled inside, the ambulance drove across the field and left through a gate near the right-field foul pole.

Doctors at the hospital diagnosed Izuguchi with a concussion, facial contusions, and oral lacerations. Because of the head injury, the team took him off the active roster so he could recover safely.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLB also had its fair share of injuries early in the season. The Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher, Cody Ponce, will miss the entire season after undergoing right ACL surgery. The injury occurred in his debut game against the Colorado Rockies on March 30, while fielding a grounder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Giants started Izuguchi at shortstop and batted him third in every game so far this season. His slash line reads .271/.443/.333, with 3 homers and 8 RBI in 19 games this year.

The Giants have reportedly replaced Izuguchi with Yusei Ishizuka on the roster. The young infielder hasn’t played a game yet this year. Last season, he appeared in nine games and batted just .111.

ADVERTISEMENT

Izuguchi isn’t the only NPB star dealing with an injury. Chunichi Dragon’s third baseman Hiroki Fukunaga also ended up in the hospital after a mid-game accident.

Hiroki Fukunaga suffered from a scary head injury

The game between the Chunichi Dragons and the Hanshin Tigers on April 18 came to a sudden halt because the Dragons’ Hiroki Fukunaga suffered from a serious head injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third inning, Fukunaga chased a fly ball, tripped into the photographers’ area, and fell face-first into a camera. Bleeding heavily, he collapsed on the ground, and the umpires had to call for a stretcher to carry him off the field.

“He is bleeding. It’s a laceration to his head… It’s related to his head. We can only hope that the examination will show that it’s nothing serious,” the Dragons’ manager, Kazuki Inoue, told the reporters after the match. The match ended in a 4-3 loss for the Dragons.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the manager, the third baseman has also experienced some memory loss. The Dragons have ruled him out of the upcoming games due to his injury.

Before the injury, Fukunaga was having a solid season. He was hitting .294, going 20-for-68 at the plate with one home run and five RBIs.