Top Yankees Prospect Faces Another Grueling Year Despite Aaron Judge’s Endorsement, Deems Insider

The New York Yankees, in recent years, have produced players like Anthony Volpe from their farm system. Now they have a chance to promote someone who might be the best product in recent years, but things are not making it easy to promote him, says Michael Kay.

Michael Kay, in his recent show, said, “Jones had a great spring training last year, too. Didn’t make the team… He’s a very, very athletic player… But his swing and miss on balls in the minor leagues… higher than the worst percentage in Major League Baseball, the worst hitter in Major League Baseball.”

Spencer Jones opened the Yankees Spring loudly, launching three homers in his first 10 at-bats. One blast against Detroit travelled 408 feet with a 111.7 mph exit velocity during spring. Another homer versus Atlanta carried 401 feet and left the bat at 107 mph early. Those swings pushed his spring line to .300 with three homers across 10 at-bats.

Michael Kay, however, remains cautious despite the loud contact echoing around Steinbrenner Field.

Michael Kay noted Jones also impressed last spring with 2 HRs, yet still never reached the Yankees. Kay reminded listeners that the outfielder finished camp strong before opening 2025 in the minors.

The hesitation centers less on power and more on swing and miss numbers. Jones struck out 35.4 percent across Double A and Triple A last season, raising concern. That rate even exceeded MLB leader Ryan McMahon, who struck out 32.3 percent last year.

New York Yankees player AARON JUDGE prepares to hit.

After reviewing the video in Nashville, Jones noticed many whiffs arrived before his front foot landed. The tall lefty then simplified timing using a toe-down move inspired by Shohei Ohtani.

Jones explained that Shohei Ohtani owns the best toe-down swing and studied those moves carefully in the offseason. The change keeps his foot grounded earlier, letting the barrel start quicker through the zone. The effect is already showing with the 3 homers he has in spring.

Aaron Judge noticed the adjustment and said Jones now looks ready to hit. Judge explained the toe tap lets Jones plant early without worrying about the big leg kick.

The captain believes that readiness could become a game-changer for Jones moving forward. Judge also praised his work habits, noting early cage sessions during spring mornings. He even called Jones a monster roaming in center field.

Still, Kay warns that those strikeout trends cannot disappear simply because spring homers look impressive. In Triple A, his in-zone contact rate sat at only 72 percent last season. That mark sits near Rafael Devers’ 73.7 percent worst among qualified MLB hitters.

Kay argued that high misses in minors could grow worse once major league pitchers attack him. That fear explains why the Yankees remain careful about rushing their powerful young outfielder right now.

Yet opportunity may appear because Giancarlo Stanton continues battling severe epicondylitis in both elbows. Stanton missed about 70 games in 2025 before returning on June 16 after elbow trouble earlier. Even then, he still crushed 24 homers across only 77 games despite the elbow pain.

A rotating DH role could test Jones while easing Stanton’s workload during the long season ahead. That path lets New York judge his bat carefully without throwing everything on his shoulders immediately.

Another youngster is making the same case as Spencer Jones, or even a bigger case

Other than Spencer Jones, there is also Jasson Dominguez, who is making a bigger case for his spot on the team. Jasson Dominguez has quietly built a strong case, yet the Opening Day picture still looks crowded.

In 2025, Dominguez played 123 games and hit .257 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs. He also stole 23 bases, ranking among rookie leaders and showing speed the Yankees value. Yet the Yankees expect Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham to fill regular outfield roles.

That crowding is why Dominguez’s roster fight feels less about performance and more about fit.

The New York Yankees mostly used him in left field during 100 defensive appearances last season. A bench role would limit him to roughly 150 plate appearances, slowing his growth at 23. General manager Brian Cashman admitted that everyday reps may serve Dominguez better than limited opportunities. That logic explains why Triple A remains realistic even after a solid .257 season.

Still, moments from last season remind fans why the organization believes in his long future. On May 9, 2025, Dominguez crushed 3 home runs and drove in 7 runs. At 22 years and 91 days, he became the youngest Yankee ever to record a three-homer game.

That night showed power, switch-hitting ability, and calm rarely seen from such young players. It is the type of performance that keeps the Yankees patient despite temporary roster decisions.

Because of that promise, the Yankees see Triple-A as development rather than disappointment. Injuries earlier in his career, including elbow surgery requiring Tommy John, disrupted valuable playing time.

The cancelled 2020 minor league season also removed a full year of early development. Regular at-bats in the minors could sharpen his right-handed hitting and overall approach. If roster space opens later, many expect Dominguez to return quickly and claim everyday outfield work.