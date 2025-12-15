Blue Jays Forced to Make Heartbreaking Trades as Ketel Marte Chase Triggers Bold D-Backs Demand: MLB Rumors

The Toronto Blue Jays are in no mood to sit still this off-season. Dylan Cease’s signing was the headliner, and then they also went and got Cody Ponce. And right now are in talks about big names like Kyle Tucker, who is no secret. But quietly and noticeably, there is another name they seem interested in– Ketel Marte.

And that’s where things get complicated.

Jon Heyman had reported that the Jays are among the teams interested in Marte, though nothing is close. Then, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith added that Toronto is more on the periphery of those talks. And once you see the D’backs’ asking price, it’s easy to know why.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Aug 15, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte 4 during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Denver Coors Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250815_tbs_ac4_141

Most of it has to do with Marte’s contract. He signed a long-term deal at a luxury tax hit well below market value, and that makes him one of the most team-friendly stars in the league. One executive estimated that his surplus value is around $100 million.

Ken Rosenthal had reported that Arizona is not backing down from their demands at all. Even after ensuring the rotation is sorted, they still want young, major league-ready pitching He further said, “The D’Backs, wanting to avoid getting caught short again, almost certainly will seek young pitching in any package for Marte, a switch-hitter and three-time All-Star. But the question remains: Will any team meet their price for a player whose contract is so affordable?”

For the Blue Jays, that’s where the heartbreak comes in!

Toronto doesn’t have an outfield surplus, but it is not as tradeable as it looks. Varsho is too important, and Addison Barger is still a building block. That pushed names like Joey Loperfido or Davis Schneider into the spotlight. No doubt, they are useful players, but probably not enough on their own.

The real cost, though, could be on the mound–because Toronto’s depth could be under the microscope. Trey Yesavage is there, but he is almost untouchable. But the Diamondbacks will ask anyways. Then there is Bowden Francis, Eric Lauer, or rising arm Gauge Stanifer, who could all be part of the conversations. If the talks are over, then top prospects’ names, like Arjun Nimmala or Jojo Parker, could be floated around too.

That’s the trade-off.

Now Marte would be a seamless fit for the Toronto Blue Jays roster. More so if they can’t bring back Bo Bichette. He would stabilise the infield and lengthen the lineup. That’s all about win-win right now. But getting him would also mean giving up on the young talent that the Jays have stockpiled ever since.

For now, the Jays will be waiting and watching–at least until Bo decides. As for the D’backs, they might have some internal reasons to give up Marte, too, it seems.

The one issue that could push the Blue Jays off the Marte trade!

On the field, Ketel Marte is no doubt one of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ staples. But off it, though, things seem to be a little more complicated. Earlier this year, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic broke the news that some D’backs players have privately questioned whether the team might actually benefit from moving Marte.

Now, a big flashpoint of this came after the All-Star break. Marte had missed the first three games of the second half after a burglary at his home. There are at least $400,000 worth of items that were stolen. That explanation is understandable, but the teammates took issue with the timing, because Marte spent most of the break in the Dominican Republic, not in Arizona, when the burglary happened.

Those missed games mattered more because the Arizona Diamondbacks were in a key spot, trying to decide whether to buy or stand still at the trade deadline. Players in the team felt that Marte’s absence sent a wrong message to teammates whose names were floating in the trade rumours.

There were also concerns about Marte asking for days off. However, the organisation now thinks that the issue is resolved. Derrick Hall, the team president, in fact said Marte realised the impact his actions had, and the issue is behind them.

Well, this might be one factor that can push the teams away from Marte. But for Jays, who have big contracts and want to get a bigger player, Marte and his financials might be too good to give up.