Blue Jays Hit Serious Snag in Kyle Tucker Chase as Dodgers Link Intensifies, Per Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the most aggressive teams this winter. They locked up Dylan Cease, added Cody Ponce, and after a few silent minutes locked in Tyler Rogers. And they are lined up for the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, too. In fact, according to insiders like Jeff Passan, the Jays could target not just Tucker but even get back Bo Bichette!

At MLB Tonight, Jeff Passan said, “I think there is definitely a chance the Blue Jays could land Tucker and Bichette, and it would make them without doubt the favorites to win the AL.” Well, this was enough to send the Jays’ fan base into daydreaming. Because imagine both of them together in Toronto; they would look unstoppable in not just the division but also the league.

But, well, like every daydream, this needs to end, and showing some reality to the fan base is none other than Jay’s Digest host. He snagged the Jays’ dream with just one word- Dodgers.

Jay’s Digest mentioned that Toronto might offer a long-term offer to Tucker, something around $340 million over seven or eight years. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are expected to give a shorter deal and better AVV. Now, if Tucker wants flexibility and maybe another free agency, the Dodgers are offering something he wouldn’t want to turn down.

This is a risk for Toronto. If Tucker focuses on years and security, then Jays are in a good spot. If he goes for a short commitment and a Hollywood spotlight, then the Dodgers suddenly are very real competition.

Now, what makes matters even worse is that the Jays’ front office has been rather quiet.

Sure, Ross Atkins has confirmed that the team wants to spend more, even as the payroll creeps past the luxury tax limit. But then the front office has shown patience when the market gets complicated. And in Tucker’s case, the rumors all indicate that they might be willing to wait and watch it till January, when maybe the markets steady a little.

Now, fans might still be talking about Tucker’s Dunedin visit and how things really look in the positives for the Jays. But the truth is, until it’s sealed and that press conference comes, nothing is guaranteed. Also, didn’t news like this fool the fan base previously? Ohtani to Toronto to Sasaki in Jays—these were all news, but didn’t come to fruition.

So no matter how much of a “favorite” the Jays are to sign with Tucker, take it maybe with a grain of salt. Because if the Edwin Diaz Dodgers deal revealed anything, it is that the Dodgers can manage to clinch any player—thanks to the 2x back-to-back championship charm, right?

Insider flags the real risk behind the Blue Jays’ latest move

Toronto has been aggressive and calculated and maybe even risk-loving! Toronto handed sidearm reliever Tyler Rogers a three-year, $43.7 million deal with a vesting option for 2029. And while the numbers themselves have raised eyebrows, the bigger question seems to be his age—he turns 35 soon.

MLB insider David Schoenfield didn’t mince words and called the signing a “risk” simply because of the age. And the concern is fair, given that if the vesting option kicks in, then Rogers would be nearly 38 years old by the end of the deal.

So betting on a reliever deep into his late 30s is never without a concern, especially in todays game. But then he is not your typical power arm, given that Rogers survives on deception. His 83 mph sinker from the lowest release point in MLB gives hitters a look they rarely see.

Over the last two seasons, he posted a 2.71 ERA. Schoenfield pointed out that Rogers is someone who flips the modern pitching script. And maybe this is why Toronto feels comfortable taking the gamble. And honestly, Rogers’s number does back him up. He finished last season with a 1.98 ERA across 81 games, closing down innings, even if he wasn’t a traditional closer.

Now the Jays are not asking him to be flashy, just reliable. The signing also fits into the big picture, given the Jays have added key pieces, and sure, payroll is climbing, but so are expectations. And Toronto needs to come through.