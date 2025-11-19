Blue Jays’ $102M Dream Derails as David Stearns Forced to Turn Mets Clubhouse Upside Down, Deems Insider

As expected, Edwin Diaz declined the one-year, 22.025 million offer that he got from the New York Mets and will now stay as a free agent. “I love New York. I would love to stay in New York.” He, though, had very recently been given his chance to come back to New York as a 50-50.

However, insiders like Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo feel that in no way are the Mets and Steve Cohen letting go of Edwin Diaz.

“I think they’re going to keep Diaz. I can’t see them letting me know Diaz was quoted, you know, 50-50, a coin flip this week, but I think I don’t see Cohen letting Diaz go.” And this is bad news for the Blue Jays!

The Toronto Blue Jays came yay close to winning the whole thing, had the Dodgers not poured water on their plans. They have been linked to Diaz along with Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker, a trio that sure could push the payroll higher—but this is what they need. They spent big on their franchise cornerstone with Vladdy; they need to ensure the pieces are right alongside him to not just utilize his prime years but give the team a golden chance to break a 32-year-old curse.

So, what Russo is saying makes sense.

Diaz fits the Blue Jays roster perfectly, and given Diaz mentioned, “But if I have to go to another place, I would be happy. I want to win a ring, so wherever I go, I want to win a ring and enjoy the time.” And Toronto seems to fit the description well, because the Mets had royally lost the season past. And the Jays, they have the key pieces locked in, Bichette, too might be back, and they seem more winning.

But the Mets won’t give up Diaz so easily, given that David Stearns is turning their clubhouse upside down. After the sad collapse, the front office is making coaching changes. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez, and bench coach John Gibbons are all out. So, it’s a complete reset for the Mets, and Diaz can help stabilize the team.

He, after all, had a 1.63 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 2025, striking out 98 batters and recording 28 saves. It remains to be seen whether the Mets can get him back or not. If not, there are other options they can explore.

The Rays could have the answer for the Mets if Edwin Diaz leaves

Given that the off-season is starting to heat up, the Tampa Bay Rays are making some moves that are getting the fans talking. Coming into the off-season, the expectations were low for them. The new ownership is now in place; there was little hope that the Rays might make some splash in free agency. But so far it seems like that’s not the plan.

Even then, the Rays are always smart with their roster construction. Squeeze value out of every player. This winter, though, in a surprise move, they chose not to pick up the team option for closer Pete Fairbanks. And this makes him a free agent now, and not getting anything in return for a bullpen arm, honestly, is a shocker and could be a bad mistake.

Now, Fairbanks is at the hotbed of a closer market and in line for a multiyear deal—a deal that the New York Mets could cut. Given Edwin Diaz’s situation is such a question mark, Fairbanks could slot in as a solid replacement. In 2025 alone, he recorded 27 saves with an ERA under 3.00.

Sure, he is not on Diaz’s level, but he is effective and would cost a fraction of the price. For the Mets, who are juggling several off-season moves, he could be a critical need.