Blue Jays Loyalist Gives Up on George Springer as Cody Bellinger Buzz Threatens 31YO’s Toronto Future

On Tuesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan surprisingly linked the Toronto Blue Jays to free agent New York outfielder Cody Bellinger. Sure, the Yankees don’t want to let go of their player, even if the Trent Grisham error of judgment happened. But then Jays could go the extra mile for Bellinger, in case the Kyle Tucker thing doesn’t work out.

Nick Gosse from Jays Digest, while weighing in on the Bellinger news, also reflected a shift in the focus regarding George Springer. “And I’m not going to count out George Springer from having a great year next year, but it’s doubtful he’ll have the same year as what he did last season,” Gosse said, highlighting that Bellinger’s arrival can shake up the lineup.

And honestly, the Yankees wouldn’t want to let go of Bellinger—the 30-year-old brings a resume that’s hard to ignore. He is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. Over the nine seasons Bellinger has played with several teams, he has been versatile—from first base to center and right field.

So, what Gosse is saying about Bellinger making a difference makes sense.

In 2025, Bellinger hit .272 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs for the Yankees—and he formed one of the league’s best duos alongside Aaron Judge. And for the Jays, adding Bellinger not just helps the lineup but also complements the heavy right-handed hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr, George Springer, and Alejandro Kirk. Plus, now that many are asking the Yankees to ditch Bellinger, this makes the way clear for the Jays.

Cody Bellinger’s arrival also raises questions about Lucas’ future in Toronto. Gosse explained in his podcast that, in theory, the Jays could put Bellinger in left instead of Lucas and then trade Lucas for a bullpen piece or another roster need. Bellinger’s left-handed bat and his offensive output make this a logical move.

The bigger issue is fitting everyone on the field. Given that Santander and Springer are already in the mix, Bellinger might force the Jays to rethink the position and also the designated hitter roles. So, for the Jays, Bellinger is a fallback if the Jays miss out on Tucker, given that the Yankee hits well and is more cost-effective than Tucker.

For Toronto, coming off a near-miss in the 2025 World Series, adding a bat like Bellinger could be a difference maker. But this is not just one major move they are eyeing.

Blue Jays eye Verlander as rotation shake-up looms

The Toronto Blue Jays could be looking for a major shakeup in their starting rotation this offseason. Both Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are free agents, leaving gaps atop the staff. Scherzer made 17 starts for the Jays this season and posted a 5.19 ERA in his lone season with the team. Bassitt, meanwhile, had 32 appearances, including 31 starts, and he finished with a 3.96 ERA over 170⅓ innings, ending a three-year run with Toronto.

So, given this, pitching is the top priority for them. According to MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince, nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander could be an answer for the Jays.

“Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander will switch spots,” Castrovince wrote. “Though I’ve predicted Kyle Tucker to land elsewhere, this should nevertheless be an active offseason for the Blue Jays. I see Bo Bichette coming back, for sure. Beyond that, I see them spending on a closer and moving Jeff Hoffman out of that prescribed role.”

As for the rotation, Castrovince adds that the Toronto Blue Jays don’t need a big swing after Shane Bieber decided to come back. However, depth is crucial, and Verlander, who logged 29 starts and a 3.85 ERA with the Giants last season, could be the good, viable veteran option the Jays need.

The 42-year-old Verlander finished 2025 strong, posting a 2.60 ERA over his final 13 starts. Plus, if the Jays miss out on free agents like Framber Valdez or Dylan Cease, even then, Verlander could be the perfect time to pivot.