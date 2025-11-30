Blue Jays Ready to Show Exit Door to 26YO Star as Ross Atkins Moves to Patch Critical Roster Weakness: Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays made a splash this offseason with the signing of Dylan Cease. Sure, some eyebrows were raised given his wonky numbers, but Jays signed a massive seven-year deal. But big moves like this always have ripple effects, and one of them might be with Joey Loperfido.

“It was inevitable that the Jays would be willing and looking to shop one of their outfielders, whether that be Nathan Lukes or whether that be Joey Loperfido. This time was going to come, especially, you know, regardless of if they sign Bichette or sign Kyle Tucker… I would be willing to trade him for whether that be, you know, some outfield or some pitching depth, of course,” Nick Gosse on Jays Digest said.

A trade involving Loperfido could help fill the gap the Jays have on their roster. Plus, this move even makes sense, given that the 26-year-old outfielder spent much of his 2025 season behind the outfield logjam. He appeared in just 41 games–although he made the most of his chances.

He is hitting four home runs, 14 RBIs, and posting an .879 OPS in 104 plate appearances. But the reality is that with five years of team control left, he is an asset for teams looking for a controllable outfielder.

And for now, Toronto’s outfield is stacked; there is no need. George Springer, Nathan Lukes, Davis Schneider, and Myles Straw will all have playing time. Moreover, Loperfido only made the roster this year because of the Anthony Santander injury. Once the full roster is healthy, the reps for Loperfido could drop even more.

FanGraphs predicts it to be just 9%, and this, for a player entering his prime, is not ideal. So, what Gosse is saying makes sense because trading him seems smart from a strategic perspective.

Blue Jays have to fix defensive woes after that AL Pennant run

The Toronto Blue Jays had a rather thrilling 2025 season, bouncing back from last place in the AL East to claim the AL Pennant. Everyone knew that their bats were the ones in the main spotlight, and they delivered big time. But as exciting as the bats were, the postseason showed that the Jays have some work to do–mostly on the defensive side.

At first glance, it’s clear that defence was Toronto’s biggest weakness. A team that wants to be a champion can’t be outside the top 10 when it comes to fielding performance. The stats tell a telling tale–4.45 runs allowed per game (19th), .700 defensive efficiency (tied for 14th), 1272 assists (25th), and 86 errors (19th).

Now, on an individual level, the Blue Jays have talent, and six players were finalists for Gold Gloves, including Ernie Clement, who was nominated at both third base and as a utility man. So, the talent is for sure there; the issue is turning those pieces into a single cohesive unit. But no matter how good the pitching is, it can’t cover up defensive shortcomings. The off-season is the perfect time for the Jays to have the tough conversations and address the gaps they have. Because Jays have the potential and the long-term pieces to get the job done in 2026!