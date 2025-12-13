Blue Jays Retaliate Back on Japanese Babe Ruth Plan After Yankees & Brian Cashman Try to Sabotage Offseason Plan

Just like it looked like the New York Yankees were ready to crash another party, the Toronto Blue Jays pushed it right back at them. This time, they did it loudly! After weeks of chatter that Brian Cashman and the Yankees are hovering around Munetaka Murakami, Toronto finally decided to show its teeth.

“The #BlueJays have interest in Japanese 1B/3B Munetaka Murakami, according to Jon Morosi” posted Sleeper Blue Jays. And the entire picture flips. But honestly, the Yankees’ involvement in this sweepstakes always felt intentional in the first place.

Kiley McDaniel from ESPN, in fact, mentioned that New York isn’t chasing Murakami because they need him right now, but because of how they evaluate the upside. That alone seems like a Cashman move—get involved and complicate things and see who ends up blinking first.

As far as Munetaka Murakami goes, in an off-season loaded with familiar MLB stars like Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, and more, his standings are wonky for lack of better words. Sure, he has upsides, but the risks you can’t overlook. His strikeout rate has hovered above 28% for three straight NPB seasons. And in the last year, he hit just .095 against pitches 93 mph or harder.

But then, when he does connect, he is simply like fireworks.

Murakami posted an OPS north of 1.000 three different times, including a 1.168 season in 2022, when he had crushed 56 homers. His average exit velocity was 94 mph, which was even higher than Soto’s MLB mark. That’s the kind of number that Yankees love, which is why Toronto stepping in matters now.

The Blue Jays have been the team of the off-season, honestly. They are fresh off the World Series, and they have already added Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Taylor Rogers. Not just that, they are connected to big names like Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, too.

Moreover, Murakami and Toronto go way back. The Jays have scouted him for years and expanded their Pacific Rim footprint. Given that MLB popularity in Japan is only increasing and the viewership figures have also gone up because of that, the timing feels intentional.

That being said, the fit is not perfect. Guerrero Jr. blocks first base for the long term, and George Springer and Anthony Santander complicate the DH spot. Murakami’s defense at third base is shaky at best, and the strikeouts won’t go anywhere overnight.

But this seems more than just clean roster math! For now, though, the Jays and Yankees might have to look over their shoulder because Boston might be in line, too.

Blue Jays, Yankees face major Red Sox threat in Murakami sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox are still looking for a power boost in the middle of their lineup, and yes, you guessed it right—the most intriguing slugger on the market has caught their attention-Munetaka Murakami.

The same Jon Morosi who mentioned the Jays’ interest in the Japanese Babe Ruth also gave another suitor’s name—the Boston Red Sox, for Murakami. Well, Boston crashing the party creates some serious problems for those running for the slugger.

Murakami’s situation is unique because there is a clock attached to it. He was posted by Yakult, and he has until December 22 to sign with any of the clubs. Morosi mentioned that while teams can afford to wait on Bregman, Murakami doesn’t allow that kind of luxury, so they miss the window, and he is gone.

Boston’s appeal is easy to understand, because since 2018, Murakami has appeared in 1,003 games and launched 265 home runs. Compare that to Pete Alonso’s 264 home runs in 1,008 games since 2019—and it’s telling.

Sure, the leagues are different, but you can say Murakami has elite power. Plus, even age is a major factor. Murakami is just 25 years old and offers long-term upside that many current free agents don’t provide.

Sure, his swing and misses and the NPB-to-MLB transition always have risks. But teams are clearly in the sweepstakes, ready to bet on his bat. If he joins Boston, Murakami for sure will change the look of their lineup.

Do you think Boston can steal Murakami from under the Yankees and Blue Jays?