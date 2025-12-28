Blue Jays Risk Losing Multiple Players as Ross Atkins Eyes Dodgers’ 28YO Target in High-Stakes Gamble

The Toronto Blue Jays are done playing it cool. This time, they have been aggressive, whether it’s with Dylan Cease signing or Cody Ponce. The message is written on the wall–standing still is not an option. Ross Atkins is doubling down with pitching talents, but here comes the tricky part- upgrading the roster.

One area that the Jays simply need to change is the outfield. Daulton Varsho is locked in, but last season turned into a moving door alongside him. Nathan Lukes, Davis Schneider, Myles Straw, Addison Barger, and Anthony Santander all took turns, and that lack of consistency showed.

For a team trying to get over the championship hump for over 32 years, that patchwork way of things is not good enough, and that’s where Stewen Kwan enters the conversation. This is why this has suddenly become such a high-stakes gamble.

The 28-year-old outfielder from Cleveland is coming off a diamond of a season, slashing. 272/.330/.374 with 11 homers and 56 RBIs. And speaking of diamond season, he also won his fourth straight Gold Glove. He is the type of dependable player the lineup of the Jays has been missing. He has elite defence, even better contact rates, and is postseason reliable.

But according to Jays Digest, this Kwan move could reshape Toronto’s identity, but it won’t come cheap. He said, “a guy that continues to be insanely good every single year,” and Cleveland knows it. So any serious offer will obviously demand talent to cross borders. There are two names that the podcast highlighted – “Ricky” Tiedemann and Arjun Nimmala.

Tiedemann, despite his injury history, still owns ace-level upside, and Nimmala is taken as the franchise cornerstone. So losing one or both will sting. And making it further complicated is the Dodgers.

LA is apparently looking for an outfield upgrade, and Kwan fits well in their lineup. The Dodgers already have power in the lineup, value defence, and contact-making Kwan, and so if the Jays hesitate, then LA might bite. Just like the Dodgers did with the Mets and Edwin Diaz!

Blue Jays on alert as Red Sox are a serious chaser for Bo Bichette

The Blue Jays don’t want to hear it, but Bo Bichette might go to a rival. Bichette is clearly one of the stars of the off-season and has eyes from all over the league. Even the Dodgers are interested! But what is unsettling for the Jays is not LA now, it’s the Boston Red Sox, who are not browsing the market; they are circling. Boston Globe insider Alex Speier mentioned Bichette is not a secondary option but someone on top of their wishlist.

Sperier reported that Boston simply continues to hunt for another infield bat, with the Bichette group, along with Bregman, Ketel Marte, and Isaac Paredes, as “front-burner pursuits. So that’s real interest, and for Jays, the anxiety can come in anytime, because losing Bichette won’t sting; it will hurt badly.

There is, however, some optimism that is coming from the ownership. Owner of the Jays, Edward Rogers, recently hinted that the door for a Bichette reunion is open. He even called Toronto “home” for the shortstop and expressed hope that the team could put out the most competitive roster on the field.

After such a close call last season, the Jays clearly think the window of winning is open, and Bichette is one part of the puzzle. Money will matter, though, as Bichette is said to demand in the $150–200 million range. But ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel numbered it at five years, $130 million, with flexibility.

The clock sure is ticking, because Boston won’t let go easily.