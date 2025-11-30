Blue Jays Told to Go After $8.5M Cardinals’ “Monster” Amid Bo Bichette’s Unclear Toronto Future

The Toronto Blue Jays are acting like a team that’s done waiting now. After coming so close to winning it all against the Dodgers, they have opened the winter game with a major move–handing Dylan Cease a seven-year $210 million deal. That simply screams–they want a win, and they want it now. It’s been 32 years after all. But their road is not without challenges.

There are some pressing issues–what happens with Bo Bichette? Now suddenly, his future in Toronto feels cloudy, and even the Toronto Jays fans know it. But having a backup is crucial, and an insider at Jay’s Latest gave another option: call it a Plan B.

“Maybe you grab somebody who’s a lineup igniter, like Steven Kwan. This year’s lineup could be very fun if you had Kwan hitting after Springer, Vlad, and everyone else.” And well, the idea of after the $8.5 million Cleveland Guardians “monster” is not far-fetched.

The Jays’ Latest mention of Steven Kwan makes sense, because he is a spark plug. He is a defender who rarely makes an error and is exactly the guy that Toronto can build around. So, it’s no surprise his name is making the rounds for Toronto.

Last season, Kwan stacked up 170 hits, slashed .272, swiped 21 bags, and played Gold Glove-level defence. Kwan is the kind of player who, being on the roster, stabilises the outfield instantly. Plus, pair him with Dalton Varsho, and the Jays suddenly have one of the most airtight duos in the league.

Plus, a crucial factor is history–Toronto has history with Cleveland. Under Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins, trades with the Guardians have paid off–Gimenez, Bieber … the connection is there, and it can happen.

Sure, there are other names on the board like Jarren Duran and Nick Castellanos, but chances seem bleak. And all this brings us back to Bichette–and whether he makes a comeback. For now, teams like the Boston Red Sox seem to be extremely interested in him, making having a Plan B crucial for the Jays.

Why Ketel Marte could be the Blue Jays’ answer if Bichette walks out!

Kwan is one option, but if not him, then another trade chip idea would be involving Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte. He has quietly become one of the most complete infielders in baseball. If the Jays decide that they need a proven, cost-controlled star rather than another nine-figure contract to take on, then Marte is the perfect choice.

He is signed through 2030, with just over $90 million remaining, and he delivers a star production without that star price, which is exactly what the Jays need after that hefty contract they gave to Cease.

This season alone, Marte has hit. 283 with 28 home runs, 87 runs scored, and 72 RBIs. He checks every box, and as per Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays have already gone to check on Marte’s availability, even before the Cease deal, so the intent seems to be there.

The only challenge is Arizona’s leverage here. Marte is affordable, he is productive, and he is loved by the city. They don’t really need to trade him. Meanwhile, Jay’s farm system is improving, but it is severely lacking in upper-level talent. Someone like Addison Barger could move the needle, but after his postseason heroics, the Jays might not want to give him up.

Still, if Bichette does leave, the Jays cannot simply rely on the hope that everyone works out. Marte will give them the stability, the power, and the proven bat.