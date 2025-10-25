Blue Jays’ 25YO Star Reveals Why He Dumped David Ortiz’s Special Gift as Red Sox Rivalry Intensifies

The Toronto Blue Jays slashed the “David vs. Goliath” theory with a swing of not a sword but a bat! They didn’t just win Game 1 of the World Series; they dominated the “evil empire of baseball,” and how. Addison Barger stole the show with his pinch-hit grand slam during a massive nine-run sixth inning. That is something that helped Toronto roll past the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4.

After the game, the 25-year-old postseason hero joined the FOX post-game set alongside Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, and Derek Jeter. That’s when David Ortiz pulled out the “my dawg” shirt, which featured his own picture. With this classic move of his, he gave the tee to Barger for his incredible performance.

While it was all good and fun, it turned out that Barger had left the shirt behind after the interview. And guess who had the sharp eyes to notice?

When the Red Sox are involved, you bet it’s none other than Derek Jeter. “I’ve been watching all these ‘My Dawg’ shirts go out to everyone. Everyone fakes it like they really want it, and they really don’t want it,” he pointed out that Barger didn’t take it. You’d always expect Derek Jeter to pull the rivalry game on anytime he chances, didn’t he toss an Ortiz t-shirt off last season?

After the game at the press conference, Barger was asked why he declined to take the shirt, and he came clean.

“I left it. It has the Red Sox on it. I’m not wearing that; are you kidding me? I’m not wearing a team that’s in the division’s shirt. No way. It’s awesome, but no.” Simple, straight, and very much in line with the AL East rivalry.

Barger’s choice sure might have raised a few eyebrows and maybe sparked laughs, too, but underneath it all shows his character.

He is just 25 and has already proved how much he has grown into his role and how he can change the course of a game with one swing of a bat.

That grand slam was not a highlight—it was a statement. Addison Barger himself couldn’t believe it.

“I couldn’t even feel my legs. I just kind of blacked out.” With that, the Jays are just three wins away from winning the World Series and breaking that 32-year curse already!

As for Barger, since joining the Blue Jays, he has built a reputation as a clutch hitter who thrives in high-pressure moments. And this postseason, he showed that he can deliver big time. Now Game 2 is rolling, and the team would want nothing more than to get another lead here.

The real reason for the Blue Jays’ Game 1 masterclass

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t just win Game 1 of the 2025 World Series; they essentially rewrote the rulebook. One simple, pesky, annoying foul ball at a time. Infielder Kiner Falefa remarked, “That’s our goal. To change baseball. We’re doing something that’s not taught anymore. We’re trying to bring baseball back to … well, baseball.” And oh boy did they deliver.

With that 11-4 victory over a team like the Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays reminded everyone that offense isn’t just about homers. Toronto is 11th in homers and first in lowest strikeout rates, scoring 11 runs on 14 hits while striking out just four times. Yes, it is retro, but it is also ruthless, and the Dodgers might need some aloe calming gel or ice after those relentless bats. The sixth inning alone was a masterclass.

Twelve batters against three pitchers saw 44 pitches, including 15 two-strike offerings fouled off, nine balls put in play, two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and two homers. Even Snell, who has a 50% whiff rate in the postseason, couldn’t escape the Jays’ attack.

Kiner Falefa later shared, “He had his stuff tonight. We did a good job of getting into their bullpen. The moment he came out, we took advantage. We wore him down as much as we could.”

So the real magic behind Jay’s Game 1 was not just talent but also philosophy. First-year hitting coach David Popkins, along with his assistant, made sure to put a system in place where every swing, foul, and contact is done deliberately.