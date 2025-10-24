Toronto Blue Jays 2025 Walk-Up Songs: Predicted Playlist for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,George Springer, and More in the 2025 World Series

You know a Blue Jays game is never short on noise. From the organ music urging fans to shout “Charge!” to brief bursts of blaring hype tracks between pitches, the stadium is a constant wall of sound.

Most players tune it all out, though some over the years have picked up the words to “OK, Blue Jays” and even the moves for the seventh-inning stretch. What they really notice, though, are the songs they’ve personally picked as their walk-up music.

Toronto Blue Jays Walk-Up Songs: What Will They Be in the 2025 World Series?

The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up for their first World Series appearance since 1993, facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the action intensifies, the players’ walk-up songs continue to energize both the team and the fans. Here’s a glimpse into the musical choices that are setting the tone for this championship series.

Addison Barger – “B.Y.O.B.” by System of a Down

Chris Bassitt – “Can’t Go Out Sad” by Migos

Shane Bieber – “Overnight Celebrity” by Twista (feat. Miri Ben-Ari)

Ernie Clement – “Shout” by Various Artists

Kevin Gausman – “Money” by Pink Floyd

Andrés Giménez – “Cuando Te Miro” by Jesús & Yorky

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Drip Too Hard by Various Artists

Tyler Heineman – “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

Jeff Hoffman – “Alive (Nightmare)” by Kid Cudi

Alejandro Kirk – “La Diabla” by Xavi

Brendon Little – “Beggin’” by Måneskin

Nathan Lukes – “I Got Love” by Nate Dogg

Max Scherzer – “Last of a Dying Breed” by Ludacris

George Springer – “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” by Travis Scott

Daulton Varsho – “Ordinary” by Alex Warren

The Blue Jays’ Road to the 2025 World Series

Eight months ago, as the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off spring training in Florida, there was a sense of uncertainty in the air. Canada’s only Major League Baseball team was coming off a last-place finish in the AL East. Big-name free agents weren’t knocking on their door, and franchise star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was still a few months away from signing a contract extension.

There was the usual hope for a strong season ahead, but whether a full turnaround was truly possible remained anyone’s guess. But the Boys in Blue did it all!

After cruising past the New York Yankees in the ALDS and pulling off a thrilling comeback against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS, the Toronto Blue Jays have punched their ticket to the World Series.

Now, they face the Los Angeles Dodgers—the ultimate challenge. This Blue Jays team has been something truly special this year, capturing the hearts and imaginations of fans across the country.

The Jays don’t meet the Dodgers often each season, and history hasn’t exactly been on their side. This year, they managed to win just one out of a three-game series in L.A., mirroring a similar two-loss, one-win stretch from 2024.

Toronto is off to a powerful start in the playoffs, tied for the MLB lead with 20 home runs and topping all teams with a .296 batting average and an .878 OPS. The Blue Jays previously captured World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.

“It’s not the best team that wins; it’s the team that plays the best that wins,” said Toronto catcher Tyler Heineman. “Our goal is to play the best.” And with the way they’re hitting, that goal feels well within reach!