Blue Jays Warned of Dire Fallout as Scott Boras Forced Into Desperate Bregman Tactics Amid Red Sox Dilemma

Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers—the Toronto Blue Jays have been supercharged this offseason. And with that, they have raised fan expectations. Now apart from getting Bo Bichette back, fans have been dreaming about Kyle Tucker landing on the north side.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And that visit of his to Dunedin just made fans hope a little more. In fact, now the question is, can the Jays get both Tucker and Bichette? But, pouring gasoline is Keegan Matheson of Toronto Sports Rush, according to whom there is a possibility that the Jays end up with none.

“I get more questions about whether they are going to sign both Bo and Tucker. I mean, there are 29 other teams, you know; they’re all—I shouldn’t say they’re all trying. Some of them are trying, but I think it’s important to be prepared for a situation where they get neither… But there are lots of situations where this can play out, where the Blue Jays go a different route. We didn’t see them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the contract projections of Tucker north of $350 million, it’s not hard to figure out why. And this warning sets the stage for Alex Bregman!

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox May 16, 2025 Boston, Massachusetts, USA Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman 2 runs out of the dugout before the start of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Boston Fenway Park Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxCanhax 20250516_jhp_qe2_0126

Bregman’s name has been connected to several teams, too, but the Scott Boras client’s free agency has been unusually non-urgent. While Boras’s other clients like Pete Alonso or Kyle Schwarber cashed in during the winter meeting, Bregman’s market has lagged, forcing the superagent to widen the net and apply pressure where he can.

ADVERTISEMENT

And for the Toronto Blue Jays, Alex Bregman checks a lot of aspects. He can play third base or go to second, and this would push Barger into the outfield and allow Ernie Clement to lock down one position. This is something even Matheson said could lead to a Gold Glove consideration.

Plus, at 31 years old, Alex Bregman also offers a certain level of flexibility. Unlike a seven-year or six-year deal for Bichette, the Jays could offer a four- or five-year deal and spend elsewhere. And this is concerning for the Boston Red Sox. Reports already suggest that the Boston Red Sox are now hungrier for Bregman than ever, given Alonso and Schwarber signed elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Boston fans seemingly look like they are facing history repeating itself.

Back in 2010, they had signed 31-year-old Adrian Beltre to a one-year pillow deal, and they watched him thrive there only to let him walk. And then worse—watch him build a Hall of Fame career elsewhere. He was the same age and in the same position as Bregman and now poses the same risk. If Boston keeps hesitating, then for sure Boras will push Bregman elsewhere.

As for Toronto, there is a possibility that they might not take the route most are thinking of at all. As Matheson claimed, “The Blue Jays go a different route.” And that route might be leading right to Cody Bellinger!

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto Blue Jays could take another route—one that would hurt the Yankees

The Kyle Tucker appeal for the Blue Jays is obvious: a star outfielder—someone who changes a lineup overnight. But the fact is that they should be serious about another plan, and mostly in the end, it’s all about them getting another impact bat on the grass. And for now, stealing Cody Bellinger right from the New York Yankees seems to be the bold, smart move they can make.

Firstly, Tucker is a player who is going to cost more, even if he has been one that’s dealt with injuries and more. Bellinger, meanwhile, is only about two years older at 30 and won’t come close to that price range either. He most likely won’t even crack the $200 million range and could be signed for roughly half the years of the project—10 years for Tucker.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a team like the Toronto Blue Jays chasing the championship with a new core, that flexibility matters. Also, chasing Bellinger is more “strategic” in the game of the divisional race. The Jays had barely held off the Yankees in September. So, if Toronto wants to run the AL East rather than survive it, then weakening New York has to be a plan for the off-season, too.

Taking Bellinger from the Yankees, who now apparently are on a financial budget, won’t just make the Jays better, but it will also make things bad for their biggest rival. That’s two birds killed with one stone.

On the field, too, the gap between Tucker and Bellinger is not what it used to be. While Tucker carries the five-tool reputation, his defensive metrics have fallen. Bellinger, meanwhile, has reestablished himself as an elite defender, and in 2025, he slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 homers and 98 RBI across 152 games, piling up a 5.1 bWAR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, at one point, the Toronto Blue Jays have to move on from the flashiest name, maybe, and make a move that helps them win.