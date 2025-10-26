Toronto Demands Blue Jays Intentionally Hurt Shohei Ohtani in $150M World Series Revenge Plot

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers are already through one game in the World Series and are into the second. There has already been enough drama after one game that we could easily turn it into a Netflix episode. But in Game 2, we are finding new angles. With Shohei Ohtani being the talk of this series, we know he is involved.

Although Yoshinobu Yamamoto did not give up many runs at the start, as he did yesterday, he did start with some control issues. And one of the victims of that was George Springer, who got hit by a pitch. After this, Blue Jays fans started to call for the head of Shohei Ohtani. One fan wrote, “Time to send Ohtani to the hospital.”

In Game 2 of the 2025 World Series, George Springer was hit by a pitch from Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the bottom of the third inning, putting him on first base with no outs. Despite a strikeout by Nathan Lukes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a single, advancing Springer to third. Alejandro Kirk then hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Springer to score and tie the game at 1-1.

This sequence highlighted the Blue Jays’ resilience, as they capitalized on the opportunity to even the score. However, the atmosphere was charged with tension, as Toronto fans, still stinging from Shohei Ohtani’s decision to sign a $700 million deal with the Dodgers instead of joining their team, expressed their frustration. Chants of “We don’t need you!” echoed through Rogers Centre during Ohtani’s at-bats in Game 1, and now calling for an HBP is reflecting the fans’ lingering disappointment.

Blue Jays fans want more taken out of Shohei Ohtani after Springer’s HBP

The Rogers Centre crowd has never been subtle, and Game 2 of the World Series tested their creativity. Toronto’s Blue Jays found themselves riding a wave of tension, with George Springer taking center stage in an unusual way. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani, already a figure of fascination and frustration, seemed to attract more ire than ever. Baseball drama, it seems, now comes with a side of fan theatrics.

After Springer got hit, one fan shouted, “Eye for an eye they needa do this to Ohtani now,” capturing raw frustration. The anger seemed laser-focused on Shohei Ohtani, ignoring other Dodgers stars on the field entirely. Toronto fans’ patience has frayed, mixing disappointment with playful menace toward the Japanese superstar. Even amid baseball’s unwritten rules, the crowd’s energy made their irritation unmistakably visible and charged.

After Springer got hit, one fan commented, “Blue Jays MUST respond to Springer getting HBP by drilling Ohtani,” showing raw frustration. Fans had already voiced their resentment in Game 1, making this moment feel like the perfect form of revenge. Their anger is focused entirely on Shohei Ohtani, ignoring the rest of the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup. The crowd’s irritation simmered visibly, blending disappointment, theatrical outrage, and a desire to see justice served.

After Springer got hit, one fan wrote, “Next time Shohei Ohtani goes to bat, she gets the ball as well. F**k them!” expressing clear frustration. The comment reflects lingering anger toward Ohtani and the Dodgers for what they did during the offseason with trades. The Blue Jays could have had both Ohtani and Sasaki, but the Dodgers snabbed them. And the Blue Jays fans still can’t forgive the heartbreak.

After Springer got hit, one fan wrote, “I’m not suggesting an eye for eye or tit for tat but….wouldn’t it be a shame if Ohtani just happened to get in the way of a pitch. Oh and STOP HITTING GEORGE!” showing playful frustration. Many teams would target George Springer after his tenure with the Astros and the infamous cheating scandal, making him a frequent HBP candidate. This fan cleverly suggests letting Ohtani get hit appear accidental, avoiding direct retaliation while still expressing anger. The comment mixes humor, irritation, and lingering resentment, reflecting Toronto fans’ complicated emotions toward both players.

Toronto fans’ creative outrage over George Springer’s HBP shows their passion sometimes outpaces common sense. Shohei Ohtani remains the lightning rod for frustration, proving even legends cannot escape fan theatrics. Baseball teaches patience, but the Rogers Centre crowd demonstrates that anger can be wildly, memorably contagious.