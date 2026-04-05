Toronto Faith Shaken as Blue Jays Struggle Continues Amid Clubhouse Illness

For Blue Jays fans, April was supposed to be about building momentum. Instead, it’s become a daily injury report check, with the latest blow coming from an ailing Eric Lauer and a fan base that’s starting to wonder if the season is slipping away before it even begins.

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They are now ranked third in the AL East with a 4-5 record, and have just been swept by the White Sox. With things developing like this, Blue Jays fans seem to be giving up hope.

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“Looks like Eric Lauer is just trying to survive out there today. He’s been pretty sick, which led to this start being bumped back a day, and his velocities are down early,” Jays insider Keegan Matheson shared via X.

In the absence of Trey Yesavage, Lauer was included in the starting rotation, and he was going well. He dominated the A’s last Sunday, allowing two runs over 5.1 innings, striking out nine batters. But his next scheduled start on Saturday was postponed due to illness. It was pushed back to tonight. Result? Lauer was looking ill. His velocity was down, and after giving up just one run, he was pulled out. Austin Voth, who was called up from Triple-A earlier on Sunday, was brought in to relieve Lauer.

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Now, with Lauer offering far inferior performance, the Jays’ rotation feels more battered. The three elite names in the Jays’ rotation, Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Jose Berrios, are all currently sidelined with injuries.

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“Trey Yesavage is slated to pitch three innings in a minor-league game for Class A Dunedin today. John Schneider estimated that Yesavage would be back in the majors first. He’ll be followed by Jose Berrios, then Shane Bieber,” MLB insider Ben-Nicholson Smith shared via X.

Yesavage reportedly pitched in a rehab assignment on Friday in Single-A, which is a good sign. He threw 2.2 innings on 44 pitches, allowing one hit, one walk, and 3 SOs. However, the Jays’ manager, John Schneider, has yet to decide on his return date. “We’ll talk to him on [Saturday] after the outing to see how he’s feeling,” Schneider said.

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Still, we can assume that Yesavage could return by early May, followed by Bieber and Berrios. This means the Jays would need to survive April with what they currently have. Lauer is already showing rust. And after the series sweep by the White Sox, Blue Jays fans are giving up hope.

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Fans are shaken by the Blue Jays’ struggle

While the Jays’ pitching staff was battered with injuries, what’s wrong with their offense? Fans wonder.

“Poor Lauer and the Jays are not helping. Get the guy some runs,” one fan said. “Got out of there, just giving up one run. Now we need offence to wake up and get ahead. Can’t keep chasing the whole game again,” another added.

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Remember how the Jays dominated last postseason? They averaged 5.8 runs per game. They scored 28 HRs at .285. In contrast, in 2026, the Jays are ranked 11th in terms of average (.245) and 16th in terms of total runs scored (34). The most runs they have scored in a game this year is 8 in the second game against the A’s. So, the fans wonder why, while the pitching staff cannot offer enough defense due to the absence of key names, the offense cannot put enough runs on the board.

“Everything possible is going wrong for this team right now…,” another user remarked. “Keegs, any word on when one singular good thing is going to happen? We’re drowning out here,” another added.

Shane Bieber is injured, Trey Yesavage is injured, Jose Berrios is injured, Alejandro Kirk is injured, Anthony Santander is injured, and the list still goes on. On the other hand, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is currently hitting .300 and has 1 homer compared to .397 in the last postseason. Kirk scored 5 homers last postseason, but is currently not available.

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So yes, everything is going wrong for the Blue Jays currently. And until the injury list gets shorter, the Jays might continue to struggle. “30 pitches in the first inning didn’t help. This could be another bullpen day. Not ideal to burn out the bullpen this early,” one fan warned.

Friday’s game was a bullpen day for the Blue Jays in the absence of Lauer, and tonight, as he was pulled out in the third, the relief corps took over. So, with the elite arms absent and the bullpen getting burned out, nothing seems right for the team.